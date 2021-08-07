Cricket SA hearings: Khaya Zondo plunges into pain of AB de Villiers forced non-selection

Khaya Zondo explained in graphic detail how the exclusion from the fifth ODI against India in 2015 affected him.

Zondo’s testimony was initially given privately, but was published Friday at his request after Hussein Manack’s testimony about the saga on Thursday.

Zondo said the case had left him with all sorts of questions in his head.

Zondo corroborated Manack’s testimony by detailing how he was on the fifth ODI in place of David Miller, who was out of form at the time, but JP Duminy’s injury opened up a berth for a safe bet to play.

Current Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar was then flown in and Miller was not dropped for the ODI who won SA by 214 runs to seal the five game run 3-2. Zondo had been with the squad in India.

Zondo said Miller’s shift in order in the fourth game of the series to correct form loss not only shocked him, but also an unnamed white senior player who questioned the decision.

Zondo, who was scheduled to play, was told by De Villiers the morning of the game that he would not play.

“As we were sitting on the bench, a senior white player asked me, ‘Do you think this decision is racist?'” Zondo said.

Another question in the conversation was, ‘If this player is selected to hit in the middle order, why does he change position if he doesn’t perform at his specific position? Why is he going to play someone else’s role at number one? , what is a drastic change?

“Another question was, ‘If he performs at number one, what happens to the person who held that position? Do they lose their spot to that person because of the performance? Does that person go back to number five where they didn’t perform’ Does that solve the problem that he was not acting in his original position at the time?’

“These questions from this white player tried to understand this decision about cricket. These questions from this senior player made me think that there were conversations about this issue and started to think about whether these decisions are actually based on cricket or cricket. ” decisions are based on friendships, race or factors other than cricket.”

Zondo, who made his debut against India four years later and played four more ODIs, said the decision to let him out of that match left him wondering whether there was any exclusion from racial dynamics.

He also lamented how the missed playing opportunities deprived him of the chance of a lifetime to play for potential Indian Premier League scouts.

“Since I was the next batter in line, I should have replaced that particular batter. Whether they considered racing a factor, only they can answer,” Zondo said.

“Do I think there is a racist element to it or to keep me out of the team? My thoughts go there. There was an element of now we have to drop this particular player, we have to put in Khaya now because I am the reserve batter on the tour.

“That decision was meant to keep me out of the team. I can say that for sure. It was definitely for me not to play. It was an uncomplicated trade.”

“If it was a simple decision for me to play, it was a simple decision to replace that player with Khaya and not the length of switching positions and doing certain things for a player, but there is a player on the side and you want to play it..

“Do I think the stuff was done to give opportunities to friends? I think they were because India is a lucrative tour. Performing on a tour of India allows you to showcase your skills and be seen by the Indian public and the Indian Prime Minister League owners.

“I think there was a racial element to it, along with doing favors for friends.”

Zondo admitted to taking out during the match in an attempt to numb the morning’s events that led to his disqualification.

“I mentally disengaged for the rest of the day and separated myself from the team because it became clear that I was not wanted,” Zondo said.

“Kicking out helped me deal with everything that happened and the hardest part was watching the players selected for me play, get a chance to shine and make history with the national team and potential future opportunities of my to get rid of pain.

“Everything has been done for me so that I can’t replace or take up this particular position because of what was available on tour or the opportunities that arose if someone were to perform.

“It was like these positions were reserved for certain people and going to hell or high water. Khaya can’t play and this opportunity can’t go to him.”