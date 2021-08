University of Saint Mary Football Media Day

Lance Hinson, head football coach of the University of Saint Mary, took the stage on Thursday to discuss the upcoming 2021 football season at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference virtual media day hosted on Facebook Live. Hinson is entering the second season of his second tenure with Saint Mary having previously coached the Spiers from 2005-2014 and returning in 2020. The Spiers competed in a shortened season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went 0-4. They couldn’t start the competition until mid-October and suffered losses to Tabor, Southwestern, Avila and Ottawa before deciding not to compete in the 2021 KCAC spring season. Saint Mary was selected to finish 11th in the KCAC media and coaches polls, which were released Thursday after media day. “We have a plan that was drawn up last spring,” Hinson said. “I love what we do with our program. What’s more important than a plan is to have a goal. Because if you have a goal, your plans will be able to evolve and manifest. So our goal with our program was to to develop as much grit and toughness as we can.” Hinson said the Spiers will have some impact on athletes returning, but they will have to rely on the contributions of many to progress. “We’re going to be very, very young, on both sides of the ball,” Hinson said. “Especially in the deep, we’re going to have a couple of young guys who contribute right away. But in the deep, we’re going to be very, very young.” Defending defender Nick Holmes is back for his senior season after a total of 25 tackles and an interception in four games last season. Leading tackler Hennessey Thomas (29 total tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for a loss) is also back for the Spies linebacker corps. Saint Mary also gets some of his best assault weapons back by running back Cole Nequette and wide receiver Jordan Hill. Nequette rushed for 222 yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, while Hill caught 10 passes for 113 yards. Hinson said that in some cases, the Spiers will rely on newcomers to contribute immediately, but he’s looking forward to seeing them develop. “I feel like we’ve done a really good job of identifying kids who are a really good fit at the University of SaintMary,” he said. The Muscles open the season on September 4 on the road against Sterling College. Saint Mary will have to wait until September 25 to play its first home game when they host Friends University at Charles J. Berkel Memorial Stadium.

