



It has become expensive for many of us to even play in Europe or the US: Vishnuvardhan



At 34 years old, Davis Cupper J. Vishnuvardhan believes he still has what it takes to make it big in doubles and unsurprisingly, he is training hard with another Hyderabadi and Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni. The 62 tennis player says the ATP’s new guidelines to deduct ranking points from Aug. 9 even if someone has played in a tournament in the past year or not is not fair. This will deprive us of a huge advantage over players from Europe and the US. Absolutely, the ATP does not level the playing field for the Asian players and neglects their interests, he said in a conversation with The Hindu. own example The silver medalist of the Asian Games in mixed doubles with Sania Mirza cited his own example. For example, I was in the world ranking 180 in doubles before the pandemic broke out. And since I haven’t played any tournaments since then, I’m now at number 260, said Vishnu, who trains regularly with Myneni. The Asian players will be hardest hit as there have been no major events in Asia for almost two years after the outbreak of the pandemic and nothing is planned for the near future, while players from Europe and the US are already playing in tournaments said Vishnu. Unfortunately, this move has also resulted in quite a few promising players, who are about to make a mark internationally, who have left the sport, Vishnu said. And it has become too expensive for many of us to even play in Europe or the US. Unless a player has sponsorship to take care of his tour plans, it’s nearly impossible to play there to improve the rankings, he said. Fortunately, I am grateful to my employer ONGC for the full support. Still, I find it difficult to plan a tournament schedule because of the cost, he said. To make matters worse, we don’t get the monetary incentives from the government that were due to us, like after winning the gold of the SAF Games (he and Saketh Myneni were winners). We can’t run around forever begging for these benefits, he said.

