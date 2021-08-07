Olympic program extended until 2024 Paris Olympics





By Lee Hsin-fang and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A program to support Taiwanese athletes in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics would continue after an initiative launched in 2018 for the Tokyo Games achieved record-breaking results, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said on Thursday. The nations’ athletes have won 12 medals in Tokyo, more than doubling the previous record of five in 2000 and 2004. Not only is the Tokyo draw a new record, but it also more than triples the country results at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where Taiwan won gold once and bronze twice, Su told a cabinet meeting in Taipei ahead of the news. that the world No. 3 karateka Wen Tzu-yun () won a bronze medal in the women’s 55 kg kumite category. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times Even more valuable was the excitement generated by the athletes’ success, with one in three people, or more than 7.75 million viewers, tuning in to watch Tai Tzu-ying () Chinas Chen Yufei () play in the final of the women’s badminton singles on Sunday last week, he said. Everyone cheers on Tai, gymnast Lee Chih-kai () who won silver last Sunday on the pommel horse and the country’s other stars, creating collective memories akin to when the Gold Dragon baseball team defeated an American squad to win the Little League World Series in 1969, Su said. But to be on the Olympic podium every athlete has to train for years in solitude and effort that others can’t even imagine, he said. Bronze medal winner Lin Yun-ju () may be called a table tennis prodigy, but the athlete himself has rejected the title and says he has to hit the balls tens of thousands of times every day, just not during matches, Su said. Gold medal-winning weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun ( ) has to lift beam after silent beam and endure even the most painful conditions to lift bigger weights, he said. Aside from the tremendous efforts of these athletes, the government also has a role to play, Su said. The government must take a multi-pronged approach through funding, policy making and legislative efforts to maximize outcomes, which includes everything from creating a supportive environment to caring for athletes, he said. To accomplish this in the run-up to the Tokyo Games, the Sports Administration launched an initiative to prepare the nation’s athletes to go for gold, Su said. The Sports Administration said it awarded NT$300 million (US$10.79 million) each year for a total investment of NT$1.2 billion during the four years leading up to the delayed Tokyo Games. The program helps with specialized support for teams, travel to international competitions and training, equipment and sports science and research, it said. For example, Kuo uses a smart dumbbell tracking system to help her coaches avoid injuries and identify movement problems, it said. Not only did all 38 key athletes trained through the initiative qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, 19 of them finished in the top eight in their respective competitions, while 12 won medals, Su said. The Sports Administration program should also cover early preparation for the 2024 Games, with an ongoing annual budget of NT$300 million to total NT$2.1 billion after seven years, it said. From 2016 to this year, the sports administration’s annual budget increased from NT$8 billion to NT$13.4 billion, Su said. In addition, the second and third phases of a project to build a nearly NT$10 billion national training center were approved in 2016 and 2019, respectively, with the aim of providing professional training and rest areas for athletes and support staff, he added. .

