Football Begins – Central Michigan University Athletics

CONFIRM FUN, Mich. Day 1 of college football practice. Lots of excitement, lots of topics for a coaching staff to cover, lots of optimism, lots of goals.

Today everyone is undefeated and the slate is clean.

The Central Michigan soccer team began training Friday ahead of the 2021 season, one that, thankfully, begins with the promise of normalcy or at least closer to normal than the COVID delayed and then abbreviated 2020 campaign.

The Chippewas finished 3-3 that season after going 8-6 and earning a place in the 2019 Mid-American Conference Championship game, Jim McElwain responsible for the program in the first season.

“When we first got here, I roughly circled the third year,” McElwain said, referring to the timetable that would be consistent with the maturity of his first recruiting class at CMU. “I’m still excited about that. I couldn’t predict that all the teams we have to beat will have the same teams back.”

One effect of the 2020 season is that most Mid-American Conference teams’ rosters are largely unchanged from 2019, as the NCAA has not counted it as a season against student-athlete eligibility.

Yet the goal for the Chippewas is the same.

“Our expectation is that we’re going to win this thing,” McElwain said. “I don’t think you should ever start anything without that expectation and yet what really matters is that our guys realize what they have to do to get to that point.”

29 days

The Chippewas have 29 days until their season opener on Saturday, September 4 in Missouri. It is the first of four consecutive non-conference games, including two against opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

They will entertain football championship Subdivision foe Robert Morris in their home opener on Saturday, September 11, then head to LSU on Saturday, September 18.

CMU then entertains Florida International on Saturday, September 25, then heads to Miami, Ohio, for the MAC opener on Saturday, October 2. Chippewas’ homecoming game is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 (3:30 PM) against Toledo; that is also the weekend that CMU will introduce its 2021 class into the Central Michigan University Marcy Weston Athletics Hall of Fame.

QB questions

There’s certainly plenty to talk about from position group to position group, but as always, the quarterback is the place that draws the most interest.

The seated is red shirt freshman Daniel Richardson , who suffered a season injury after four starts in 2020 after four starts. He completed 63 percent of his passing attempts for 715 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions.

Also in the hunt is Jacob Sirmon , a 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore who transferred to CMU from Washington along with freshmen Tyler Pape , was born in Spring Arbor and graduated from Parma Western High School.

“We need to get more efficient in the quarterback position,” McElwain said. “Let’s call it that. That’s really what we’re looking for through camp; what are those things that need to be done (at that position).

“This sounds pretty simplistic, but it’s the truth: can they throw completions at our guys and not the other team. In that position, know where you’re going, be precise with it, and then (go) team off the field with you behind the middle?”

Points of emphasis

The third deficit, on either side of the ball, was a big problem for the Chippewas in 2020. That must change, McElwain said.

The Chippewa Offensive ranked 11e in the MAC in 2020 when converting only 28.2 percent of the time in third place; the CMU defense was ninth in the MAC by allowing opposing teams to convert in third, down 44.9 percent of the time.

“Our efficiency, in third place, was of course appalling last year and it’s going to be big,” said McElwain. “How many times have we had (opponents) where we wanted them and given up on the long third-down conversions?”

“Our efficiency in the red area (needs to improve). We need to come up with touchdowns, especially when we get inside the 10 (yard line). That was a huge area for us. I felt like our kicker saved us a few times, and yet they should have been seven-pointers instead of three-pointers.”

Power areas

McElwain said two strengths for his team in 2021 will be the defensive backfield and running back, where reigning MAC Freshman of the Year Lew Nichols III and junior Kobe Lewis form a powerful one-two punch that combined for an average of 6.33 yards per touch that was rushed, received, returned and scored 12 touchdowns last season.

Defensive back is also converted in the running back group Darius Bracy , which showed explosive flashes when snapping shots in the wildcat formation a year ago.

“I would find it hard to think there is a much better running back (group) than what we have now,” McElwain said. “I’m looking forward to the competition and I’m looking forward to what we’re going to do in terms of staffing in some packages where we get several guys on the pitch at the same time. It should be a lot of fun.”

The secondary is particularly experienced and talented with veteran security and angle.

“I expect Dishon McNary to have an incredible year ahead of us,” McElwain said. “It’s time for him to show how good we know he is. I’m excited to see him fight and play.”

Back on the field

The good news for the Chippewas on the injury front is the return of offensive lineman Luke Goedeke and defensive lineman LaQuan Johnson Jr. Both missed the entire 2020 season with knee injuries.

Johnson’s return is especially important since defensive tackle Stuart does , a mainstay along the defensive front since arriving at Mount Pleasant for the 2017 season, has been sidelined this season with an injury.

Johnson was second on the team with six sacks in 2019 and third with 13 tackles-for-loss.

The 6-5, 310-pound Goedeke bolsters an offensive line led by senior center jamezz kimbrough and emerging talent Bernhard Raimann , who is down to 305 pounds in his sophomore season, starting at tackle after a move from a tight end.

“I really believe in our runners, I really believe in that line,” McElwain said. “Now we need to take the production out of the game action and the accuracy out of the quarterback position. That’s really what we need to do.”