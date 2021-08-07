Newgarden is going to tame the streets of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee. Josef Newgarden kept his ping pong paddle nearby in a suitcase as the hometown driver gave his latest promotional pitch about why IndyCar will be a huge success in the Music City.

The two-time IndyCar champion prepared for a final night of fun at his charity event before shifting his focus to racing.

I’ve tried preloading all my work, getting it out of the way, until (Friday), which I think is the smartest thing to do, he said.

And then playtime called.

teammate! teammate! Let’s go!

Newgarden’s story was cut short and he jumped away when fellow Team Penske driver and ping pong partner Ryan Blaney walked in and gave him a big hug. Newgarden and Joey Logano gave a high-five and Austin Cindric clapped hands and got a pat on the back.

Newgarden was the clear winner for Most Popular Driver in Nashville, a fitting title for the Tennessee native that is aiming for a third championship while also playing host to celebrities, racing fans and the casual Broadway gawkers eager to find out what’s coming this weekend. the hand is with the open-wheeled cars whizzing over a bridge suspended 80 feet above the Cumberland River.

It will be very embarrassing if I don’t win, Newgarden said.

Newgarden said the comment was ironic. Kind of.

I think there’s clearly pressure that everyone wants me to succeed here and expects me to succeed here, he said. So I think it would only be more special if I could win.

Newgarden won IndyCars’ final race in Mid-Ohio in July before the series took a 34-day break and fourth in the points standings en route to Sunday’s Grand Prix. Alex Palou and Pato Oward are 1-2 and Scott Dixon is third. Newgarden is 69 points behind Palou with six races left in 2021.

I think we definitely have the performance to win the championship, Newgarden said. We don’t have much room for error.

Newgarden, 30, already took home a trophy this week when he raised nearly $140.00 and won his own charity ping pong tournament. His enthusiasm for table tennis has deep roots in his family – he picked up his first racket when he was about 3 years old and his late grandfather, Joe Newgarden, is in the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame. Joe Newgarden also invented the Robo-Pong table tennis robot.

I’m secretly hosting this event because I know Im better than anyone at ping pong, Newgarden said. I just want to psychologically demoralize my competition for the weekend.

Maybe he packed his paddle for Paris.

Like a ping-pong ball, Newgarden bounced from place to place this month, rushing to promote IndyCars’ inaugural street race in Nashville. Newgarden grew up about 25 miles north of Nashville in Hendersonville and now lives closer to town with his wife. The championships raised his profile in the area, and while he’s not as famous as, say, country stars Miranda Lambert or Dierks Bentley (who’s taped their names to the downtown bars), Newgarden has lost the anonymity he had before. he won 19 races and was hired by Roger Penske.

I used to not get stopped outside of a track or race weekend, he said. Now I see people in restaurants saying hello or holding me back. I’ve seen people wearing Team Penske shirts in a grocery store, and they’re like, Hey, oh my gosh, I didn’t know you lived here.

It was hard to miss him this week.

But when NBC needed a star driver to promote the race broadcast, it turned to racing legend Mario Andretti to chat with singer Sheryl Crow, not the hometown’s personal, photogenic champion. For a series that needs all the help they can get in the ratings race, she could have turned the page of the past and put Newgarden or a handful of other IndyCar stars in the spotlight.

Yes, next year I would love to be in that commercial to support my city, Newgarden said.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves spent a full season in 2017 as Newgardens’ teammate at Team Penske, watching him blossom into one of the best in the sport.

He is a complete driver. He can do more pole positions, win races. Last year they almost won, Castroneves said. When you create such a scenario for yourself, you feel strong, you feel powerful, you begin to lead the team. They are big shoes to fill, but he does an incredible job.

Newgarden was second to Dixon for the 2020 championship and shook off some devastating losses this year (he finished second three times) and led all but seven rounds in his win in Mid-Ohio.

His 19 career wins are an IndyCar record for an American driver.

Should he hit 20 on Sunday, later that evening, watch the ping-pong-playing IndyCar star looking for a place to sing somewhere between Acme Feed & Seed and Printers Alley.

I like karaoke, he said. I’m going with Will Power all night.

