Sports
Newgarden is going to tame the streets of Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee. Josef Newgarden kept his ping pong paddle nearby in a suitcase as the hometown driver gave his latest promotional pitch about why IndyCar will be a huge success in the Music City.
The two-time IndyCar champion prepared for a final night of fun at his charity event before shifting his focus to racing.
I’ve tried preloading all my work, getting it out of the way, until (Friday), which I think is the smartest thing to do, he said.
And then playtime called.
teammate! teammate! Let’s go!
Newgarden’s story was cut short and he jumped away when fellow Team Penske driver and ping pong partner Ryan Blaney walked in and gave him a big hug. Newgarden and Joey Logano gave a high-five and Austin Cindric clapped hands and got a pat on the back.
Newgarden was the clear winner for Most Popular Driver in Nashville, a fitting title for the Tennessee native that is aiming for a third championship while also playing host to celebrities, racing fans and the casual Broadway gawkers eager to find out what’s coming this weekend. the hand is with the open-wheeled cars whizzing over a bridge suspended 80 feet above the Cumberland River.
Advertisement
It will be very embarrassing if I don’t win, Newgarden said.
Newgarden said the comment was ironic. Kind of.
I think there’s clearly pressure that everyone wants me to succeed here and expects me to succeed here, he said. So I think it would only be more special if I could win.
Newgarden won IndyCars’ final race in Mid-Ohio in July before the series took a 34-day break and fourth in the points standings en route to Sunday’s Grand Prix. Alex Palou and Pato Oward are 1-2 and Scott Dixon is third. Newgarden is 69 points behind Palou with six races left in 2021.
I think we definitely have the performance to win the championship, Newgarden said. We don’t have much room for error.
Newgarden, 30, already took home a trophy this week when he raised nearly $140.00 and won his own charity ping pong tournament. His enthusiasm for table tennis has deep roots in his family – he picked up his first racket when he was about 3 years old and his late grandfather, Joe Newgarden, is in the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame. Joe Newgarden also invented the Robo-Pong table tennis robot.
Advertisement
I’m secretly hosting this event because I know Im better than anyone at ping pong, Newgarden said. I just want to psychologically demoralize my competition for the weekend.
Maybe he packed his paddle for Paris.
Like a ping-pong ball, Newgarden bounced from place to place this month, rushing to promote IndyCars’ inaugural street race in Nashville. Newgarden grew up about 25 miles north of Nashville in Hendersonville and now lives closer to town with his wife. The championships raised his profile in the area, and while he’s not as famous as, say, country stars Miranda Lambert or Dierks Bentley (who’s taped their names to the downtown bars), Newgarden has lost the anonymity he had before. he won 19 races and was hired by Roger Penske.
I used to not get stopped outside of a track or race weekend, he said. Now I see people in restaurants saying hello or holding me back. I’ve seen people wearing Team Penske shirts in a grocery store, and they’re like, Hey, oh my gosh, I didn’t know you lived here.
Advertisement
It was hard to miss him this week.
But when NBC needed a star driver to promote the race broadcast, it turned to racing legend Mario Andretti to chat with singer Sheryl Crow, not the hometown’s personal, photogenic champion. For a series that needs all the help they can get in the ratings race, she could have turned the page of the past and put Newgarden or a handful of other IndyCar stars in the spotlight.
Yes, next year I would love to be in that commercial to support my city, Newgarden said.
Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves spent a full season in 2017 as Newgardens’ teammate at Team Penske, watching him blossom into one of the best in the sport.
He is a complete driver. He can do more pole positions, win races. Last year they almost won, Castroneves said. When you create such a scenario for yourself, you feel strong, you feel powerful, you begin to lead the team. They are big shoes to fill, but he does an incredible job.
Advertisement
Newgarden was second to Dixon for the 2020 championship and shook off some devastating losses this year (he finished second three times) and led all but seven rounds in his win in Mid-Ohio.
His 19 career wins are an IndyCar record for an American driver.
Should he hit 20 on Sunday, later that evening, watch the ping-pong-playing IndyCar star looking for a place to sing somewhere between Acme Feed & Seed and Printers Alley.
I like karaoke, he said. I’m going with Will Power all night.
____
More AP car racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.news4jax.com/sports/2021/08/06/home-speed-home-newgarden-set-to-tame-nashville-streets/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]