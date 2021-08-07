Zero to hero: Ellis’ wild ride is complete

Ellis claims hat-trick on international debut

Of the 97 men who preceded Nathan Ellis in representing the Australian T20 side, none had experienced so much rejection before their debut.

Ellis made history in Dhaka on Friday night when he became the first man to complete a T20 International hat-trick in his first game, just 90 minutes after being awarded his first Australia cap by New South Wales native Mitchell Starc.

The hat-trick was arguably the most uplifting moment Australia has had on an extensive limited-overs tour where they have now given up unassailable 3-0 T20 series leads twice in a month.

Ellis was playing pool in the Australian hotel’s bio-secure team room the night before when he was informed by Justin Langer that he would be playing the third T20I against Bangladesh.

It was a far cry from being told when he was 14, during the first of many snubs from NSW underage sides as a teenager, that he was “not a turf wicket bowler”.

And it comes just four years after what he now smilingly calls the “lowest moment” in his employment history, a failed stint as a door-to-door fundraiser for the World Wildlife Fund.

Given the rich tradition of producing elite cricketing talent in his home state, Ellis is not the first NSW to find a home in Tasmania and grow into an international cricketer, a group of players that includes Jackson Bird, Ed Cowan and Jason Krejza.

However, he is an outlier in that his rise came after he moved to the Apple Isle, not only with no assurance that he would play at a higher level than club cricket, but also because he initially had to settle in his new hometown. with the lingering possibility that his car would run out of gas on the way to practice.

Ellis seriously considered returning to Sydney in 2019 after shining two seasons with Lindisfarne in Tasmania’s Premier League and still failed to get a look at the state level when then-Tigers coach Adam Griffith invited him to train with the state team during the pre-season .

Hat-trick hero Ellis relives his ‘surreal moment’

“There were no promises or anything, but it was, ‘If you train well and play well, you get the chance,'” Ellis told cricket.com.au later that year. “That was enough for me.”

Ellis’ love of cricket, which began after he followed friends to play in the Sutherland Shire after unsuccessfully trying to tee ball, had already blossomed when his first setback in the game occurred.

“I remember after playing synthetic wickets for four years I missed my Under-15s rep because we had just switched to turf wickets and they said I wasn’t a turf wicket bowler,” he recalled recently.

“When I think back now, I think being a 13 or 14 year old kid is just ridiculous.

“Then you go through the trails and it’s, ‘You’re not tall enough.’ They’re always looking for that particular kind of build, so it’s always something I’ve dealt with.

“But it’s also not something I’ve let get in the way or spend too much time sleeping. It’s a stereotype of the game, but I don’t think it’s everything, and I think it’s becoming less important as the game evolves.”

Raw vision: Bangladesh celebrates historic series win

While some of his better, more physically imposing fellow fast bowlers progressed through the state programs to the NSW Blues system, Ellis started on the bottom rung of Premier Cricket.

After a few matches in the fifth division as a 17-year-old, he was promoted to the fourth division for the remainder of a season which he still counts as one of his fondest in cricket.

Ellis was an established first XI bowler by the time he moved on to legendary club St George to open the bowling alley with the man who would prove to be one of his key mentors and sort of kindred spirit, Trent Copeland.

Copeland’s own journey of perseverance had seen him go from club cricket wicketkeeper to handy seam bowler to eventually earn a Baggy Green, the culmination of a standout domestic career that has now placed him third in the leading Sheffield Shield- NSW’s all-time wicket-takers.

If it weren’t for the Blues’ overworked pace stocks, Ellis might have joined him after taking 160 wickets in four first-class seasons with Randwick-Petersham and St George.

Instead, just after winning the Kerry O’Keefe Medal as St. George’s best player in 2017, Ellis moved to Hobart with no guarantee of a look at the level above and, which at the time was less important to the single focused Ellis, no function.

He found that a succession of landscaping, construction and movers bosses were not sympathetic to the unusual requests of a wannabe first-class cricketer, who had Saturdays off to play club games and the odd afternoon to bowl the nets for the Tasmanian state squad.

Before landing a job as a teacher helping boys with learning disabilities at St. Virgil’s College, Ellis set out to convince suburban Hobartians to consider the endangered species they could save with a kind donation.

Aussie Efforts Overshadowed as Bangladesh Claim Series

Unsurprisingly, he got that familiar feeling of rejection.

“The only people you turn to are home sick from work or have young children or babies,” he recalls of his brief stint with the WWF. “So you wake up young children or you wake up people who are sick, so I get the door slammed in my face eight hours a day.”

Griffith’s lifeline in 2019 proved to be the catalyst for a rapid chain of events.

Bloodied during that season’s Marsh One-Day Cup, Ellis could hardly have written it better when he took his first domestic five-wicket haul in just his fifth game against a star-studded NSW side.

The paceman was unearthed as one of BBL|09’s breakout stars, with his slower balls and slippy yorkers giving the Hobart Hurricanes a significant difference, and there was little drop off the following summer as Ellis established himself as one of the The Big Bash’s most reliable death bowlers.

It was enough to land him a spot on Australia’s tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh as a traveling reserve, before Riley Meredith’s sideline saw him join the main squad for the five-game series in Dhaka.

“I was so excited to get at least some Australian training gear and hopefully have some time with the Aussie coaches and meet some of the guys,” he said.

“I’m under no illusions – I know it takes a global pandemic and some guys need some time off and some guys get injuries to be here but it doesn’t take anything away from me.

“It’s a dream of mine and to be here and meet some of the guys and the coaching staff. I’m so honored and I feel so lucky.”

In a way, Ellis had come full circle when Starc, one of those more recognized fast bowlers before him in the NSW pecking order as he left Sydney, handed over that magical golden cap as the soft beat of Friday prayer music reverberated across the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium from a nearby mosque.

“In a nutshell, he was one of the reasons I had to go (to Tasmania) – they’re such a strong state with a lot of depth,” Ellis said.

“It was really cool – Starcy is clearly one of Australia’s greats and someone I’ve looked up to for a long time and someone, especially at White Ball, that I’ve tried to emulate.

“It’s just a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

