Defectors of top players leave holes on Canadian Open tennis courts





Four of the world’s top 10 female players, plus No. 16 Serena Williams, who remains a big draw, will not be playing in Montreal next week. Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / REUTERS

Article content Health problems and the absence of some of the most brilliant stars mean this year’s Canadian Open women’s tennis championship is up for grabs.

Article content The two best players in the world, Australia’s Ash Barty and Japan’s Naomi Osaka, have chosen not to participate in the National Bank Open, which kicks off Saturday with qualifiers at the National Tennis Center in Jarry Park. Barty never competed in the WTA Masters 1000 event, while Osaka withdrew this week due to fatigue after being upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympic tournament. Two other top 10 players also withdrew this week. Number 4 Sofia Kenin from the US is still recovering from a foot injury, while number 8 Iga Swiatek from Poland also pleaded fatigue after the Olympics. Also missing is the American Serena Williams, who injured her right leg when she slipped on the grass in her first round match at Wimbledon. At 39, Williams has dropped to number 16 in the rankings, but she remains a popular player. The Spurs have moved Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka to the top-seeded position in the draw. Her consistent play has enabled her to claim the number 3 spot in the world rankings, but unlike the no-shows, she has yet to win a Grand Slam. The closest she’s come this year was reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. The No. 2 is Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 title in Toronto and is still the defending champion as the 2020 tournament was wiped out by COVID-19. Andreescu, who also won the US Open in 2019, missed all of 2020 with a knee injury and there are questions about her health and fitness. The 21-year-old lost in the final of the Miami Masters 1000 in April, but missed some time with COVID and her results have been disappointing ever since. She has not played since Wimbledon, where she was crushed in the first round by Aliz Cornet.

Article content Simona Halep from Romania, who was added as a wildcard, will be the number 6 seed. She has won the Canadian title twice in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 and is a crowd favorite. But she hasn’t played in three months after a torn calf muscle kept her out of the French Open and Wimbledon. The Toronto men’s event faces a similar problem. no. 2 Novak Djokovic turned down an invitation to play, while No. 5 Alexander Zverev, No. 8 Matteo Berrettini, No. 9 Roger Federer, No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta and Canadian Milos Raonic expressed regret this week. The big loss is Federer, who suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery. Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, has not played in the Canadian Open since 2017 and this may have been the last chance for fans in Canada to see him. Attendance is limited to 5,000 fans for each session in Montreal and Toronto, and fans are not allowed to watch matches outside the main stadium. In recent years, the tournament has offered free entry to the qualifiers, but this time, fans in Montreal will have to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday. Fans are not allowed in to watch the qualifiers in Toronto. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1 Shoulder injury demotes Eugenie Bouchard to TV broadcast studio ‘Disappointed I didn’t reach my goal’: Leylah Fernandez leaves Olympics frustrated with tennis debut

