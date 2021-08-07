Trio of men’s golfers ready for American amateur





Fifth year senior Ryan Gerard from Raleigh, junior Austin Greaser from Vandalia, Ohio, and sophomore Peter Fountain of Raleigh will represent the University of North Carolina in the 121st United States Amateur, which begins play Monday in Pennsylvania. Gerard and Greaser advanced to the most prestigious amateur event in the world through local qualifiers, while Fountain earned one of 55 exceptions in the field of 312 players for its position in the top 50 points in the World Amateur Rankings. The 2021 US Amateur will be contested at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., and the Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa. Gerard and Greaser will play the first round in Longue Vue on Monday, while Fountain will play the first round in Oakmont. Gerard shot a 5-under-par second round 67 to win medalists at the US Amateur Qualifier in Hobe Sound, Fla. The 2020 All-America honorable mention overcame a quadruple bogey 8 on the second hole of the 36-hole tournament, making four birdies and an eagle over the last 14 holes to finish at 6-under 138, two shots ahead of Nashawn Tyson. Gerard tee off at 8am on the ninth hole at Longue Vue . on Monday Greaser, an honorable mention to All-America and All-ACC roster in 2021, set a course record and shot a career-best 62 in the second round to win his qualifier at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, W. Va. He won the 36-hole event with a 15-under 127, six shots ahead of runner-up Christopher Zhang. Greaser starts his American amateur Monday at 8:40 a.m. on the ninth hole at Longue Vue. Fountain, a first-team All-America and member of the 2021 All-Nicklaus team tee off at number 10 in Oakmont on Monday at 2:05 p.m. The format for the tournament is 18 holes of stroke play on both August 9-10. The field will be reduced to 64 players, who will begin match play on Wednesday, August 11. There are two rounds on Thursday, quarter-finals on Friday, semi-finals on Saturday and the 36-hole championship round is on Sunday, August 15. The champion will receive invitations to play in the 2022 US Open and Open Championships and likely the 2022 Masters. This marks the sixth time Oakmont has hosted the American Amateur. The historic course has also hosted three PGA Championships, a US Women’s Open and US Opens in 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007 and 2016. Dustin Johnson won the 2016 US Open in Oakmont. Other great champions at Oakmont include Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Ernie Els. Longue Vue has hosted numerous Pennsylvania and Western Pennsylvania Golf Association amateur championships, including the 1950 WPGA, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 1979 WPGA, won by Tar Heel All-America Frank Fuhrer.

