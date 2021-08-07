Love in Tokyo for a game of hockey: The Tribune India





RS Dalal In 1965, I was admitted to the Government Model School, Ludhiana, in Class IX. It was a popular school with excellent teachers and an inspiring headmistress. Incidentally, for the next two years my bench mate was an adept hockey player (he later played up to university level and his younger brother represented India in hockey). I always found his stick work, body movements and ball control fascinating and would support him with shouts from the sides. ‘Cricket by chance and hockey by dance’ was a common refrain among hockey fans at the time. As we became good friends, I often accompanied him to the hockey games and tournaments in the area where he played. Once we went to Sahnewal village, 15 km from Ludhiana, to witness a hockey game. It was pitch dark when I got home. I got a thumping sound from my father pacing up and down on me. And so I developed a long, lasting love for hockey, although I couldn’t pick up the sport myself. The year 1966 was a groundbreaking year for Indian hockey. It was winter and the teachers were excited with excitement. That day the hockey final between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games was to be played. Jasdev Singh’s commentary on the radio would weave magic – he was the ‘voice of hockey’. The hockey craze was so great that when India beat Pakistan by scoring a goal in extra time, the school bell didn’t stop ringing. Exuberant parties broke out, sweets were distributed and a school holiday was declared! I wouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness hockey games during the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, when I was appointed Chief Inspector of Police in the neighboring district of Faridabad. The performance of our hockey team was disappointing. Indian hockey declined. Expensive astroturf had replaced the natural grass, our happy playing conditions; stick magic had given way to long and airy strides. But I was overjoyed when as DGP Haryana I had the chance to dribble and do some stick work, yes, paperwork, and play a part in appointing two top Indian hockey players as direct DSPs to the Haryana Police Force. One of them has broken the ‘sports barrier’ by throwing himself into politics and is now Haryana’s Sports Minister. Now I follow the hockey games of our men’s and women’s teams played at the Olympics! My wife and I have been waiting impatiently from 6am for the start of our match against Germany for the bronze medal. We sat glued to the television like statues, fists clenched in tension, eyes wide open and hearts pounding. What an exciting, exhausting hour, and in the end what an astonishing victory! The heady days of Indian hockey seem to be back with a dramatic turnaround in Tokyo. And I’m sure it will continue to grow stronger, faster and higher!

