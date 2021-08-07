Artistic swimming, table tennis and rugby.





The Slates home page editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to post on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, mind-boggling, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the home page, but are too good not to share.Weekly, now share the weirdest picture of the wires. Competing in the Olympics requires a keen sense of space, a keen sense of timing and pure guts. The same skills are also critical to the photographers and camera operators charged with documenting the Games, but they don’t get the credit for winning medals for it. During the Tokyo Games, the threads are filled with an abundance of perfectly timed photos that capture the spirit of the events, the tenacity of the competitors, the funny moments and the superhuman feats that defy the laws of physics. Below, I’ve awarded medals to the best photos I’ve found of athletes in motion. Bronze Kurt-Lee Arendse (South Africa), rugby, photo by Roger Sedres





One of the best genres of photography at the Olympics is bodies that defy gravity. It’s fascinating to study the split-second movements of people flying through the air upside down down or sideways. In this photo from July 26, Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa is single-handedly lifted by team captain Siviwe Soyizwapi. Arendse seems out of place in this position; it’s hard to understand how Soyizwapi could hoist it exactly like that. Perfectly horizontal and rigid, Arendse looks more like a muscular mannequin than a living human with full range of motion and yet the other South African and Kenyan players play on, completely unfazed by this configuration. Silver Mima Ito (Japan), table tennis, photo by Dai Tianfang





Each photographer table tennis at the Olympics is a treat. The players look like they have the power of telekinesis, with their eyes laser focused on the ball. In this photo from August 1, Japan’s Mima Ito stands ready with her paddle at the ready, but the photographer’s impressive timing gives the photo a sense of whimsy. The ball centered on Itos’ nose makes her look like a clown, albeit a serious one. It’s not easy to get such a well-framed shot, since those little ping pong balls can move faster than 60 mph. Gold Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina (Russian Olympic Committee), artistic swimming, photo by Ian MacNicol





Artistic swimming, with its theatricality, glitzy outfits and synchronized movements, is arguably the campest sport at the Games, making it a Getty gold mine. Like the best gymnasts, these swimmers seem elegant moves effortlessly, deny the brute force needed to perform them in the water. In this photo from August 2, Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina of the Russian Olympic Committee come out of the water striking poses reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, with clawing hands, sharp elbows and spooky outfits. The angle of the shot, with Svetlana’s arms parallel, increases the sense of see double. Honorable Mention Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) and Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar), high jump, various photographers I would be remiss not to recognize the best photos of the Games that took place outside the competition. At the end of the men’s high jump final, Italy Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatars Mutaz Essa Barshim agreed to share the gold medal, instead of competing for first and second place in a jump-off. The two men are friends, and both came to Tokyo after recovering from serious injuries. I would never share it with anyone else tamberi said:. After the decision, Tamberi jumped into Barshim’s arms for a hug, then started screaming and rolling around on the floor in a lavish, over-the-top party. The photos are overflowing with sheer ecstasy, and the friendship and sportsmanship behind them make this one of the most poignant moments of the Olympics.

