Sports
Neeraj Chopra Becomes India’s Golden Athlete
Men’s Olympic javelin throw full of surprises as history is made, Czech Republic win two medals and pre-event favorite Vetter in ninth
Despite the country’s massive population, India had never won an Olympic gold medal in athletics, but that all changed after Neeraj Chopra emerged victorious from a fascinating men’s javelin competition in Tokyo.
The big shock was not the 23-year-old’s own victory. A PB of 88.07m put him high among the contenders for the Games, but rather the fact that World Champion Johannes Vetter, who had thrown 96.29m this year and was a big favourite, could only finish ninth as he fell more than 15m below his 97.72m PB.
The Indian champion of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games had failed to pass the 2017 world qualifier and did not participate in Doha in 2019, but he started sensationally with a throw of 87.03 m.
That distance would have been enough for gold, but he improved it to 87.58m for his second throw. He failed to reach that distance again, but did manage to make a final attempt of 84.24 m, which came when he already knew he was an Olympic champion. It was one of India’s greatest sports achievements ever.
The other medals went to the Czech Republic, another outcome that was never foreseen.
Silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch was not a total shock as he was the 2017 silver world medalist behind Vetter, but he entered Tokyo well outside the top 20 with a season best of 82.03m.
He threw 84.93m in qualifying but was back in fifth place with an 83.98m opener until he produced a season-time best of 86.67m in the fifth round to get within three feet of Chopra.
The bronze medalist’s identity was more of a shock, as that award went to 38-year-old Vitezslav Vesely. The 2013 world champion competed in his fourth Olympics and had a previous record of 12th, third and seventh in the Games, the latter being more of an expected position at his age.
He entered the top 20, but the best of the season at 85.44m put him in second place until he was overtaken late by his compatriot. helped both athletes.
Julian Weber was actually the leading German instead of Vetter and an 85.30m opener maintained a medal position until the fifth round, when he also produced a solid 85.15m.
The biggest rivalry in cricket is not England-Australia, but India-Pakistan and Arshad Nadeem showed that there could be a rivalry between the two Asian nations in the future, as he threw 84.62m to finish fifth.
It feels incredible,” said the winner. “It’s the first time India has won gold in athletics, so I feel really good. We only have one gold here in other sports.”
Vetter started with a 82.52m throw but then appeared to injure himself in a fall and his two zero throws in the second and third rounds left him 32cm short of qualifying for the final three rounds.
“Tough competition,” Vetter said. “If you look at the throws again, you will see that it is not the right surface for me. It’s a good surface for all runners, for all the great world and Olympic records on the track, but not for a javelin thrower like me. So it makes me really sad.”
