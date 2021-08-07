Ed Orgeron Summarizes First Day of LSU Fall Soccer Practice – Crescent City Sports





BATON ROUGE LSU began on-field preparations for the 2021 season on Friday when head coach Ed Orgeron put the Tigers through their first preseason practice at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. LSU will open its fifth full season under Orgeron on Saturday, September 4 when they travel to take on UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Tigers open their home game against McNeese on September 11 the following week. It was a great first day for us, everyone was excited and ready to go, Orgeron said. We had a great run through this morning and we had some pretty tough training this afternoon even though it was just helmets. We have done a lot. We have to get into football form. Summer conditioning gets you ready for camp, camp gets you ready for the season, so that’s the part of camp we’ll be in for a while. It was quite warm today, but I think they will get used to it in a few days. The Tigers return 54 letter winners and 18 starters from a year ago. Returning to LSU is sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, who led the Tigers to a 2-0 in his first two collegiate starts. Johnson, with the injury of Myles Brennan, has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers ever since. We miss Myles, Orgeron said. It (accident) was very unfortunate. I think Max and Myles and the whole team were looking forward to the game. It was very close; we didn’t know who the starting strategist would be. I thought the competition would have been really good for the football team because there is competition in almost every position. Johnson was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville in what was his first start. The following week, in a win over Ole Miss, Johnson threw 435 yards and scored five touchdowns (3 passes, 2 rushing) in the 53-48 victory over the Rebels at Tiger Stadium. Friday’s practice also served as the LSU debut for offensive line coach Brad Davis, who was added to the staff in June. A graduate of Belaire High School and a Baton Rouge native, Davis inherits an offensive line that brings back five starters from a year ago. Brad is very smart, he makes the players believe in him and he cares about his players, Orgeron said of Davis. He recruited most of those guys, so he’s in a relationship with most of them. He’s vocal, he wants to lead football and he wants to be great on the attacking line. I’m looking forward to having a great season on the offensive line, The Tigers will practice with helmets again on Saturday, then add shoulder pads for Sunday’s practice. LSU will train in full pads for the first time on Thursday.

