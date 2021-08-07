Sports
Sharon Coulton slips back into the role of head coach of the Winthrop field hockey team
Sharon Coulton was completely satisfied as an assistant coach of the Winthrop field hockey team.
She coached the varsity for several years before Jessica Merrill became the head coach and led the Ramblers for the past eight seasons. Merrill recently moved on and Coulton wasn’t sure she wanted to return to the head coach.
Jess was my assistant when she first came here, Coulton said. She had coached the varsity (hockey team) in Hall-Dale for a while. We switched after the 2012 season. Jess has accepted a new opportunity. She will be teaching and coaching in another district. Their gain, our loss.
I started here in Winthrop in 1981. I applied for a one-year teaching position and was offered the coaching position. I was brooding about it. Sometimes you get the impression that if you don’t say yes, you won’t get the job. I’ve been doing it in some capacity ever since.
Coulton was head coach of the 1988 Ramblers squad that claimed the Class C state title. That was the school’s first hockey championship. It also won in 1989 and 2018, appearing in the three most recent state finals, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Coulton also continues to be a social studies teacher for Winthrop. She currently teaches psychology and social studies.
That was kind of a dream season, she recalled. The year before we had a hard time, and I think this was the only season that we didn’t make the playoffs. The following year, 1988, we were unbeaten. We had one bond with Leavitt.
But it was a draw; so it wasn’t a loss. I remember some girls coming up to me and apologizing. They said it won’t happen again. They said that.
Coulton finally decided to jump back into the saddle as head coach for the Ramblers this fall.
The opportunity is there and this is a great group of kids and I’m really excited to work with them, she said. I think that will keep everyone coming back for another year (as a coach). You always have new faces. You are sad to see your seniors go. You always receive the new group or the new combination. That’s what keeps most of us coming back. It’s the challenge.
I wanted to give the athletic director a chance to see if he could find someone with experience who was excited to step in and then I would see what my role could be, if any.
Winthrop’s athletic director Joel Stoneton was delighted that Coulton accepted the position.
We advertised, Stoneton said, and then Sharon was still on the program and we had a talk and she decided to perform this year and become the head coach, which I’m really excited about just because she’s the end of her career is approaching. career so that’s pretty neat.
I know she was with Jess, and it was fantastic. Sharon can come in and fill those shoes for sure. She is the ultimate (coach) in what you look for in coaches. We are very excited to have her back.
Coulton also coached track in the 1990s.
That was one thing (track) I gave up when my daughter was born, she said. I couldn’t do two sports. I couldn’t give up field hockey. I just couldn’t. We made it work.
As an assistant, Coulton was fortunate enough to observe and coach her daughter, Corinna, the starting goalkeeper of the Ramblers several years ago.
Sharon Coultons’ passion for hockey runs deep and she enjoys coaching the sport.
“I’ve always seen it as a very challenging sport to learn, play and coach,” she said. I say that without a lot of coaching experience something different, but I think that was one of the things that really drew me to it. This is not an easy game.”
