Record Games could earn athletes NT$285.5 million





HEAVY POCKETS:

Table tennis player Lin Yun-ju can earn up to NT$9.5 million after winning a bronze medal in mixed doubles and placing well elsewhere By Liang Wei-ming / Staff Reporter

The government must pay at least NT$285.5 million (US$10.26 million) to national team athletes and their coaches after record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Taiwanese athletes have won 12 medals, two gold, four silver and six bronze at the Games in the best Olympic show ever. An Olympic gold medal winner can receive a one-time award of NT$20 million from the government, a silver award winner of NT$7 million and a bronze winner of NT$5 million, according to the regulations governing the issuance of Guo Guang Athletic Medals and Scholarships ( ). Photo courtesy of EasyCard Corp Weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun () and badminton duo Lee Yang () and Wang Chi-lin () will each receive 20 million NT for winning gold medals. Medal winners can also choose to receive the money in monthly payments, meaning a gold winner would receive NT$125,000 per month, a silver winner NT$38,000 and a bronze winner NT$24,000. The Sports Administration is also increasing prices for medalists from certain disciplines, such as gymnastics, swimming and athletics, who could receive 50 percent more. For example, Turner Lee Chih-kai (), who is called the Prince of the Horse with Bows, can receive NT 7 million plus NT 3.5 million for winning silver. Athletes who participate in eighth in a competition are also rewarded. A fourth-placed athlete can receive a one-time prize of NT$3 million, while fifth and sixth places can receive NT$1.5 million. Those who participate in a quarter-final without advancing to a semi-final will also receive NT$1.5 million. Table tennis player Lin Yun-ju () could earn NT$9.5 million for his performance, NT$5 million for winning bronze in mixed doubles, NT$3 million for finishing fourth in men’s singles and NT$1.5 million for finishing as finish fifth in the men’s team competitions. In addition, the Sports Administration last year amended the Regulations Governing Meritorious Coaches () to increase the rewards for coaches of award-winning athletes who participate in the Asian Games or Olympic Games. For example, Kuos’ weightlifting coach, Lin Geng-neng ( ), is eligible for a prize of NT$5 million, versus NT$3 million. Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () said yesterday that Taiwanese are proud of national team athletes because they often emphasize their origin as Taiwan after winning medals. Su also commented on the resignation of the director-general of the sports administration, Chang Shao-hsi () over the flight seats for Taiwanese athletes. On July 19, badminton star Tai Tzu-ying () posted a photo of herself on Instagram, sitting in the economy class section of a China Airlines flight to Tokyo. Shortly after the post, it was discovered that some Taiwanese sports officials were in business class. Su said the government would review the issue after all athletes returned from the Games. Separately, EasyCard Corp yesterday announced a set of two cards marking Tais’ silver medal at the Games. The set features Tais’ signature and her motto, Believe in Yourself, which came from her father and is tattooed on her left wrist. Sold for NT$350, the tickets will be available for pre-order from 11 a.m. today until 11:59 p.m. Thursday at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores, it said. EasyCard has previously partnered with Tai for card promotions. Additional reporting by Lu Hsiu-hsien and Tsai Ya-hua

