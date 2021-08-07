2021 SLU Football Fall Practice Report No. 1

HAMMOND, L. The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team officially opened preparations for the 2021 season at Strawberry Stadium on Friday morning.

Friday was the first of four days of practice in which the Lions will hold split-squad drills, with one group training at 9:00 AM followed by the second group at 10:30 AM Southeast Head Coach Frank Sccelfo was happy with both groups on opening day.

“Our energy level was really good on the first day,” Scelfo noted. “We’ve seen some jitters on the first day, especially from some of our guys who haven’t played much, but overall we’re an experienced team on both sides of football. Our players have played a lot together, so the communication and adjustments are at a high level.

“With these split drills to start the camp, we can give our players more individual attention to get them up to speed,” added Sccelfo. “But it’s up to our players to take the classroom to the field as this first week progresses. We’re using these first few drills to gauge which players have that ability to learn what to do and understand why they’re doing it and which players might need more spice.”

The Lions have 28 entrants on their roster for 2021, but one of the most significant additions is the coaching staff. Sccelfo recently added an experienced coach Bill D’Ottavio to the program. D’Ottavio, whose appointment is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, serves as an assistant head coach and coaches the Lion safeties.

D’Ottavio’s extensive experience includes a stint with Samford, where he spent 13 seasons as a defensive coordinator. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, he served three seasons on the same staff at Scelfo at Tulane. His coaching career also includes stops at Central Florida, Middle Tennessee State, Millersville University (Pa.), Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh.

Scelfo believes D’Ottavio’s vast experience will be a huge asset to the SLU program.

“Billy has been a defensive coordinator at our level for a long time, so he brings a wealth of knowledge to our high school,” noted Scelfo. “He also gives a lot of support to (new defensive coordinator) Raymond Monica . Adding a coach of Billy’s caliber with his experience improves our staff and program.”

The Lions will be back on the practice field on Saturday for a 9:00am split-squad practice. Southeastern opens the 2021 season on September 4, with North Alabama at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern football preseason 2021 training schedule

Aug 7 9 am *

Aug 8 9 am *

Aug 9 9 am *

Aug 11 9am

Aug 12 9am

Aug 13 9 am

14 Aug. 9.00 am (season ticket collection day)

Aug 16 9am

Aug 17 9 am

Aug 18, 3:50 PM

Aug 19 15:50 hrs

Aug 20 9 am

Aug 21 9 am

Aug 23, 3:50 PM

Aug 24 15:50 hrs

Aug 25, 3:50 PM

Aug 26 3:50 PM

Aug 27 9 am

Aug 28 9 am

* – Practice Split Squad

