Kirk Cousins’ hometown hospital drops him as spokesperson on vaccine policy





Kirk Cousins’ stance on the COVID-19 vaccine has cost him his role as spokesperson for the hospital in his hometown. Holland Hospital (Mich.) released a statement Friday saying it had dropped the Vikings quarterback as a spokesperson, a role he has reportedly held since 2017. should be consistent with its position on vaccination. Cousins ​​has refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and says he is “peaceful” with his decision, even after being placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list. MORE: Vikings’ Mike Zimmer lashes out at unvaccinated players Below you will find the release of Holland Hospital: “While we recognize that every person is entitled to their own views, those who speak on our behalf should support messages that align with hospitals’ position on matters vital to individual and community health. For this reason, Holland Hospital will be shutting down with the use of Kirk Cousins ​​as our spokesperson for now. We are proud of our partnership with Kirk. He embodies many values ​​that we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we need to ensure that our communication about COVID vaccination is consistent and unambiguous.” The release also advised people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins ​​returned from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday after he was considered to be in close contact with rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, who contracted the disease. Upon his return after half a week of practice, Cousins ​​said his opinion about getting the vaccine hadn’t changed: “I take into account everything that happens and do a lot of research and try to understand why I missed it and how I can make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he told reporters (via NFL.com). He added that he has not spoken to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in his investigation of the vaccine. While Cousins ​​said he would abide by the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, he has been rejected from the COVID-19 list because Minnesota’s quarterback room was too small. To that end, he said he would prefer to use alternative methods such as putting himself in Plexiglas or meeting outside under a goalpost to reduce close contact with teammates. When asked why he wouldn’t just get the vaccine, he said his decision is “personal and private.” Cousins ​​is not the only Vikings player to have refused to be vaccinated. The Vikings reportedly had the worst vaccination rate in the NFL as of Tuesday: 70 percent with at least one vaccine shot and 64.5 percent with both shots, percentages most likely to fall as the team narrows its roster. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer criticized his players for refusing to be vaccinated: “I won’t be able to change my mind, so it’s like half the country, I guess,” Zimmer said.

