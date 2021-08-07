How This Texas A&M Football Starter Just Got Arrested And Suspended





For fans of Texas A&M Football, this week came to a strong end. The Aggies had just landed a commitment from one of the best defensive defenders in the class at Bryce Anderson, a 4-star safety from Beaumont, Texas. Anderson’s commitment will go a long way for A&M on the field, but off the field it also has huge implications. This alliance marks the first recruiting battle between the Aggies and Longhorns after Texas announced their intentions to join the SEC. The Aggies won. But as things tend to go wrong in life, bad news joined this good news when Aggie made a defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson arrested on a felony drug possession charge. Apparently, on April 7, Jackson was charged with having between four and 200 grams of marijuana. They really narrowed it down for us, huh? It is unclear why this only surfaced three months later, but it is presumably being worked out internally. What does this mean for the Texas A&M Football team? At the moment it is impossible to say. The last we know is that Jackson was banned from the team after the arrest. This can only be temporary. That said, this could have serious ramifications for the Aggies 2021 football season as Jackson was considered the frontrunner to replace Bobby Brown III, who left for the NFL after last season. Jackson was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team after a strong season in which he played in every game last season, recording 2.0 tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks. He looked like a promising replacement, although this news could cause problems. In high school, Jackson was a top 100 recruit from Lucedale, Mississippi. The 6-2,330-pound defensive lineman was an SEC-ready player who could have made a huge impact for the Aggies in 2021. Again, Jackson is not officially off the team at this time. To get more details, you’ll have to wait for an official statement from Texas A&M. Fortunately, Jimbo Fisher has an extraordinarily talented recruiting class, full of defensive linemen like 5-star Shemar Turner and top-40 recruit Tunmise Adeleye. Both guys have an extremely versatile game and could jump right into a starting role. Hopefully, however, Jackson will find a way to see the field in 2021 as he would join a line of defense that had the potential to be the best in the country.

