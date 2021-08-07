Table tennis player confident in organizing events in 2021 amid pandemic

Steve Dainton was promoted to CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Group in July, a week before the sport’s Olympic competition kicked off in Tokyo. The Australian is optimistic that table tennis has so much potential at a global level and welcomes more countries to compete in the sport.

“Over the past five to ten years, ITTF and table tennis have really tried to develop the sport globally. Of course we are happy to see Germany and Sweden performed very well in Tokyo,” said Dainton. “Our approach in many ways is to be much more global, not just talking about Asia or Europe, but also trying to work to the market in Africa and America soon. We’ll have the World Championship in Houston at the end of the year.”

The ITTF’s series of restart events, including the Women’s and Men’s World Cups and the ITTF Final, took place in China last November. The ITTF Women’s World Cup opened from November 8-10, 2020 in Weihai on China’s east coast, signaling the return of international table tennis tournaments after an eight-month hiatus due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the 2020 ITTF Finals returned to Zhengzhou Olympic Sports Center from November 19 to 22 in the same year. The fact that the three events were hosted in a ‘bubble’ that provided safety for players and officials gave ITTF the confidence to host events in 2021 amid a pandemic.

“After the Olympics, we’ll have several meetings here and try to prepare for what’s going to happen next. It’s still very complicated with the Delta virus,” Dainton said. “But we learned good lessons at the Restart Series in China last year. I think it gives us confidence that we can make it despite the difficult conditions. We are confident that we will have five to six world table tennis events by the end of this year .” the year.”