Neeraj Chopra’s javelin win gives India its first Olympic gold medal in athletics





Chopra’s 87.58m throw secured first place on the podium as India also won its first gold medal in Tokyo 2020. “In athletics, it’s the first time we’ve got gold, so it’s a proud moment for me and my country,” Chopra, 23, told reporters. “I threw really well in the qualifying round, so I knew I could do better in the final. I didn’t know it would be gold, but I’m very happy,” he added. His gold medal success completes a remarkable journey for Chopra that began when he decided to lose some weight. “I come from an agricultural background,” explains Chopra. “I was overweight and wanted to do some fitness training. “Somehow I ended up in an academy and picked up javelin throwing. The love affair started and now I’m standing here with this medal in front of you.” Czech Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely won silver and bronze respectively. India has now taken home a total of seven medals at Tokyo 2020 – one gold, two silver and four bronze. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of India’s opposition party Indian National Congress, congratulated Chopra on Twitter: “What an outstanding achievement. History has been made. India is so proud of you.”

