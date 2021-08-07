Historic bronze tennis medal, the result of years of hard work

JONOS SERVE: For the first time since 1912, a New Zealander has won a tennis medal at the Olympics.

What makes this even better is that because it was in doubles, two Kiwi tennis players get to wear a bronze medal around their necks.

To take nothing from the grafting, toiling and hard work of all those who were before them, but I could not imagine anyone who deserved more than Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus for these Olympic medals.

There is no denying that New Zealanders have struggled to make a significant impact on the world tennis podium since the days of Onny Parun and Chris Lewis. These two made it to the final stages of the Australian Open and Wimbledon tournaments, but fell at the final hurdle

They reached a career-high ranking of 19 in the world, while New Zealand female star of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Belinda Cordwell, reached number 17 in the world at her peak.

Venus has become the modern day pioneer in New Zealand as he doubles the gland slam double win, while also finishing second at slam and Nitto ATP finals.

Venus’ patience, combined with the foresight to determine where his strengths were most appropriate and in what form of play, paid off. He is one of the deadliest doubles players in the world.

With a career-high ranking of number 8 in the world at its peak, the sacrifice Venus has made in recent times, with a young family, has led to well-deserved success.

Venus and Daniell always had a good chance of a medal, but many New Zealanders did not dare that such a dream was possible.

Never had I seen the New Zealand tennis community so cheering as when Venus and Daniell defeated American pair Tennys Sandgren and Austin Krajicek in the bronze medal playoff.

To even get to that stage, it took an unlikely quarter-final victory against the former world No. 1 Colombian doubles Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Overthrowing this pair was worth a medal in itself.

In Manawat, Daniell, who is originally from Wairarapa, has also become a pioneer.

I was lucky enough to spend time with Daniell when as a youngster he trained for hours on the courts of the Manawat Lawn Tennis Club with then coach Peter Simpson.

At the age of 14, at Simpson’s request, I took Daniell into an elite-level senior tennis competition I led in Manawat.

Daniell went through the league undefeated and also won the league team format. It was then that I knew there was something special about this young man, especially his temperament and work ethic.

However, I was not prepared for what was to follow, as Daniell then went on to win the Heineken Open doubles title out of nowhere in 2010, when he was only 20.

I remember a conversation with Daniell’s mother, Chris, not long after the event. She even wondered if it might have been a fluke.

Daniell has undoubtedly proved it was not and he has made a significant impression on the ATP circuit not only with his tennis prowess but almost more particularly with his position on the ATP players’ council alongside tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

On top of that, however, comes Daniell’s involvement in founding the High Impact Athletes Foundation. When Daniell was locked up in Connecticut in 2020, he had more time to spare than he had experienced in a decade of professional tennis.

Daniell had always been a supporter of donations to charities working for a better world, but had ethical dilemmas surrounding the effectiveness of many that had typically gone mainstream.

Daniell decided to create a platform where leading athletes can donate up to 10 percent of their profits to charities specifically chosen to make the greatest possible impact. 1000 times more impact than others on the desired result.

That Daniell contributes such a selfless amount of his time, combined with his financial contributions to the establishment of the foundation, is something I believe is a greater success than anything he has achieved on the tennis court.

Daniell and Venus are outstanding New Zealand athletes who have had an incredible impact on the betterment of New Zealand sport and humanity in general. I applaud the efforts of these fine young men.

Jono Spring is a former professional tennis coach