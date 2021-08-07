Final day EuroHockey Championship III, w, Lipovci





Final day roundup EuroHockey Championship III, Women, Lipovci Slovenia v Slovakia 0 4 Last match in Pool C between the home team and Slovakia, to take 6th and 7th place in the tournament. Slovenia wanted to give a good feeling to fans who came to see their team win. Like every game, the Slovenian ladies tried their best to score and defend their own goal, but this time the Slovaks were stronger. In the 2nd minute Vanessa apov, 22nd minute Karolna Vyskoov, 30th minute Dominika Zadovska, 56th minute Natalia Fondrkova. Turkey v Croatia 3 0 In the 3rd/4th place match between Turkey and Croatia, both teams started under high pressure, but this tactic didn’t help either team score the goal in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, the teams followed the same tactics and it helped the Turkish ladies score two goals (20 minutes – Fatma Songl Gltekin, 22 minutes – Ayla Esen). After the break, Fatma Songl Gltekin scored another goal and Croatian ladies lost this match 0-3, Turkish ladies brought home bronze medals. Ukraine v Switzerland 2 1 Final In the final on the first 10 seconds, Ukraine surprised the Swiss ladies when Yevheniya Kernoz scored the first goal from a penalty corner. From the 2nd quarter Swiss ladies were busy on the Ukrainian team, got few penalty corners, unfortunately they didn’t score. In the 40th minute, Yuliia Shevchenko scored the second goal for the Ukrainian team. In the 57th minute, Janice Thoma ran from the center of the field with the ball, went through two Ukrainian defenders and scored a nice goal for her team. Three minutes to the end of the match and Swiss ladies pressed the opponents so hard. Unfortunately, time ran out and the Ukrainian team celebrated the goalscoring medal after the final whistle. Sanja Kropec, President of the Slovenian Hockey Federation, said: The Slovenian Hockey Federation is very honored to have this opportunity to host EHC III. For our small country and even smaller but warm-hearted hockey family, this is a great opportunity to unite, gather fans, increase the motivation of our people and of course promote our sport. We are proud to welcome great hockey countries and our young team was honored to play against better teams. Hard competitions have taught them a lot and given them the motivation to train harder in the future. We hope we have presented ourselves as a good host for our hockey friends. Final standings: 1. Ukraine 2. Switzerland 3. Turkey 4. Croatia 5. Portugal 6. Slovakia 7. Slovenia Top scorer: Fatma Single Gltekin (TUR) Pictured: Ukraine

