What’s next for gymnastics great Simone Biles?





Suffering from the twisties — a mental state in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in the air — Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from a number of Olympic events.

“I had no idea where I was in the air,” Biles said in an interview on the “Today” show, speaking of her performance in a team event. “You can literally see it in my eyes in the pictures, like I was petrified.”

Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, went on to win bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo, a medal that “meaned more than all the gold, because I’ve pushed so much in the past five years”. and the last week,” she said in a “Today” show interview.

The experience, she said, made her realize that she is “more than my medals in gymnastics. I am human and I have done brave things outside of this sport,” she said in the interview.

“I don’t think if this situation hadn’t happened, I would never have seen it this way,” she said. After four Olympic gold medals and 19 world championships, the 24-year-old has sparked a wider discussion about the mental health challenges facing elite athletes, a great achievement in itself. What’s next for this extraordinary young woman? Rest and therapy Biles’ coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, said the star athlete “talks openly about therapy, and that’s what she will go through.” “Frankly, I think we should all do it,” Canqueteau-Landi told reporters in Tokyo, according to the Dallas Morning News . “No shame. I think I might need that. It’s been a great week, some really highs, some really lows.” A well-deserved R&R seems to be in Biles’ future as well. She deserves “some vacation,” Canqueteau-Landi said, according to People . “I think she needs a good break. We’re going back to work, but I’m happy for her that she can go back to her family, her boyfriend, her dog. She just goes home and enjoy. “ The Gold Over America Tour An extended vacation may have to wait until after the Gold Over America Tour that Biles will star in next month. She and other star gymnasts, including Laurie Hernandez and Jordan Chiles, will tour 35 cities across the United States to celebrate female athletes. “I love the sport of gymnastics and wanted to help create a show that celebrates the sheer joy of performing,” Biles said when announcing the tour. The first performance is September 21 in Tucscon, Arizona and the last is November 7 in Boston. The schedule and tickets are available here Paris in 2024? Will Biles compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024? “I have to process all this first,” she said at a press conference in Tokyo when asked that question. Later, in an interview on the show “Today”, she said she is “keeping the door open” for the Paris Games. Her coaches are French and Biles has indicated in the past that she could compete there to honor them. Coaching is of course another option. “Maybe one day I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Biles said on the… “Today” show when coaching is requested. “I’m just going to look at it day by day.”

