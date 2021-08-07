Shakib completes 15 years in international cricket





Shakib al Hasan from Bangladesh plays a shot on Friday during their third T20I at home in Australia AFP

Shakib made his first international appearance for Bangladesh on August 6, 2006 while touring Zimbabwe Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan started his 16th year of international cricket on Friday. The left-arm all-rounder made his first international appearance for Bangladesh on August 6, 2006, while touring Zimbabwe. As a 19-year-old, Shakib had scored 30 runs in the ODI in Harare and bagged a wicket from Elton Chigumbura. It took just two years for Shakib to emerge as the best all-rounder in the format and in 2011, the Bangladesh cricket’s banner also rose to the top of the Test rankings. Shakib helped Bangladesh achieve many milestones as a team in his illustrious and controversial career and excelled as a cricketer himself.

He had led Bangladesh in their first-ever Test series win in 2009 on the West Indies tour. In 2014, Shakib emerged as the only all-rounder in Test cricket history to score a hundred and take 10 wickets. The opposition was Zimbabwe. The Bangladeshi superstar went on to become the first cricketer to become the No. 1 all-rounder in all formats in 2015. The former Bangladesh captain played a pivotal role behind Bangladesh, reaching the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy respectively.

His greatest achievement in a world event for Bangladesh came in the 2019 World Cup. The left-handed batsman, promoted to number 3 prior to the tournament, scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets. But this was followed by arguably the biggest controversy of his career: a two-year ban, with a year suspended, after he accepted three charges of violating the ICC anti-corruption code. Shakib played 58 Tests, 215 ODIs and 82 T20Is for Bangladesh until Friday, scoring 12,225 runs across all formats spanning 14 centuries. With the ball, the left-handed spinner took 590 wickets in the three formats. Shakib is the fastest cricketer to reach double 12,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket.

