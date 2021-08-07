The late Darien’s love of tennis lives on in Grassroots tournament





DARIEN — Jon DeLuca has always had a love for tennis, and in the years since his death, that passion survives and blossoms in an annual youth tournament.

The Jon DeLuca Youth Tennis Memorial Fund, founded by DeLuca’s father, Al, will sponsor the Grassroots fundraising tournament for children “Knights for Aces” on August 22 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Grassroots Tennis & Education, a non-profit youth development organization whose mission is to build character strength and a foundation for success through tennis and education, has hosted this tournament annually since 2014. This is the first year that the fund has sponsored this tournament locally.

The round robin doubles matches are open to boys and girls at U10, U12, U14 and U17 and are played at Middlesex, Tokeneke, Wee Burn and Woodway country clubs in Darien. The finals are at the William Rippe Tennis Center in Springwood Park at Grassroots in Norwalk. “We are honored to sponsor this wonderful event during Jon’s birth month, around what would have been his 50th birthday,” said Al DeLuca. “Jon was passionate about his children, his work, youth development and Grassroots.” The annual tournament brings together children of all levels, including Grassroots students from the various tennis clubs in Darien. All proceeds from the event benefit the Grassroots youth. “Every year, this event brings together neighborhood kids while raising awareness for the Grassroots program,” said Grassroots Tennis Director David Kimani. “Grasroots helps our youth move forward so that they can create their own path of learning through the discipline of tennis. … Together with the educational programming, the sky is the limit for our young people. We can’t wait to see all the kids come for a fun day of tennis and camaraderie.” After the matches are played, the winning doubles team in each division will play the final on Grassroots tennis courts. Players and spectators are invited for pizza and refreshments, and the winners take home trophies and T-shirts. Grassroots is a free program that combines year-round tennis lessons with leadership development, social-emotional and character development, and support for college and career preparation. Grassroots, a division of the USTA National Junior Tennis and Learning Network, serves more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 18 each year. Participants are asked to sign up or sponsor a Grassroots student for $55 per person at www.grassrootste.org/events. For more information about the memorial fund, please visit: www.jondelucamemorialfund.com/ [email protected]

