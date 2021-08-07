Diary of Pep Lijnders: On the way home, set science and camp highlights

In the closing episode of his diary of the Liverpool preparation camp, Pepijn Lijnders looks back on the most important themes and successes of the team’s four weeks in Austria and France.

Today is my last entry in my training camp diary as we prepare to go home to Liverpool.

I want to start off by saying a huge thank you to everyone for the support and responses in all these articles. The reason I agreed was because it was something for you, the fans, and hopefully I gave a little more insight into our plans and how we lived and worked together during these weeks in Austria and France.

These four weeks have been excellent. And I think we needed, to be honest, to be together all this time.

It went by quickly, but I loved every minute of it. A team like this is the dream of a manager and a coach. As Jürgen often says, a pre-season is to build a foundation, get in the best possible shape and create team spirit. The time was especially good for that and we made it. We use it to work on our football; Jürgen calls it a trampoline for the season.

You saw against Bologna that our ideas come to life. Some of the ‘new’ aspects are transforming this team, you can see it growing, but only when there is consistency do these ideas become reliable.

Four weeks, double sessions, repeating the same message. Our key players absorbed the info, the training, they showed so much will to improve. These points are not rocket science, but important details. Looking to improve a little!

We have tremendous respect for our players for how they handled these four weeks of intense training. There is more and more togetherness, the team spirit is growing and all the essential elements to win football matches. We have done the aspects that we wanted and had to improve.

It is – and always has been – about the team. It comes first. It’s about the collective. It has made us who we are. This rule is non-negotiable. Within this system everything is possible, but outside it nothing is possible. We want players with fire. We want the team to accept that we sign a one-year contract together – what we mean by fighting for a year with everything we have, all together, for just one goal. Become the team no one wants to play against, the team that can beat the best team. Nothing more nothing less.

With a longer pre-season we can draw a line from last season. A reboot. A new deal, to give everything we’ve got with everyone who’s with us. We love the challenge. That is why we welcome Ibou to our team as we have done – because he is now one of us. Our medical department has to work, our sports science has to work, our coaching has to work. This challenge turns a good season into a great season, here we can beat ourselves.

For example, one of our ideas was to improve delivery in our set pieces. Direct free kicks, wide free kicks, penalties and corners. Three years ago we met Niklas and Patrick from Neuro11. We wanted to work together, everything was ready, but the pandemic made it impossible. Jürgen and I really believe in these two guys and their concept. We believe in the incentive they provide. Hopefully we can give consistency to this part. With the abolition of the away goal rule, for example, many more penalty kicks will follow. We saw in the Euros, and indeed in the history of tournaments, that set pieces decide. It always was, and always will be. With Patrick and Niklas we give a completely new impulse to accuracy training. Will it pay off? I’m hopeful it will happen.

Let’s put things in perspective. You can’t draw with pressures and counter pressures. You cannot sign togetherness. You can’t sign our national anthem or our fans. We are different. We know what we want. It’s about the collective, the spirit between these guys is what will make the difference. We have talent, we have experience, we have a TEAM – this was the manager’s message to the players.

Game by game, weekend after weekend, we try to create a mentality to see the next game as the next final. Ben Fogle was a clear example in creating a mindset. Making routines becomes easier this way. Just like in life and in football, routine is what makes people or teams consistent. This preseason we worked on ‘What do we want to achieve?’ – the how and why. Jürgen calls our game organized chaos – talent, speed and brutality but organized.

In these four weeks we were able to focus on football, on creating team spirit. The guys were excellent. Last year we found a reason to reinvent ourselves. That’s a good thing. It’s not about climbing Mount Everest; we did, Jürgen said. It’s about getting back, that was the hard trail, we made it to base camp in the end. But we have suffered. And this is where we can improve. You learn the most by experiencing highs and lows. We did. We have learned a lot that we can use this season.

The message in Jürgen’s team meeting on Friday evening was full of faith in each other.

As I write this, I’m standing here with two great talents right after this meeting while Fabinho Bobby is playing table tennis. Kaide’s first match was his highlight of this tour, the second was even better because there were fans. He learned his positioning to press. It’s an intensity he’d never felt before. The disallowed goal was his worst moment, I’m sure. Kaide is chatting with Trent and Robbo while I’m writing. Our two full-backs are lying on the bench giving advice and talking. Of course they didn’t beat the young talents in table tennis tonight, haha!

The pinnacle of putting the shirt back on was Harvey’s. How to react in different situations and compose oneself was a lesson learned. The loss to Hertha was not fun for him.

But together we are strong. These two guys felt this. The younger guys were excellent, the older guys were excellent.

So I will now unsubscribe again and thank you again for your support and feedback during these diaries. As I said above, I hope they have provided some insight into life in our bubble over the past four weeks.

And to all the employees who have been (partially) with us over the past four weeks, in all different parts of the club: thank you. We appreciate what you do and what you give for this team and we are all very grateful for it. Strong together.

This is also the time to thank all our families, we are nothing without you. You’re home, going on with your life, while we’re gone for four weeks. Thanks to all of you for the constant support. Hopefully we can organize something for all of us together soon.

Of course thanks again, love and appreciation to our supporters from all of us. We missed you and can’t wait to be with you again.

We’ll see you soon at Anfield, the stadium that no club in the world can sign.

