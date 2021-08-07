Granger’s Sarah Hildebrandt wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics





Sarah Hildebrandt once said she doesn’t need medals to prove how good she is, she already knows that. But when the opportunity arises, it’s nice to show that to the rest of the world. Granger native Penn High School graduate let go of a vicious leg lace in the last 30 seconds and scored a 12-1 superior decision over Ukraine’s Oksana Livach to win a bronze medal in the 50kg weight class at the Olympics on Saturday morning. Tokyo. In the penultimate match of the Olympic women’s wrestling program, Hildebrandt started slow and finished with a swing, scoring 10 points in the final 50 seconds to end the match with 11 seconds left. Penn High School coach Brad Harper, who has guided Hildebrandt through every step of her wrestling career, lost his voice during the match, but still had enough energy to lift his pupil high above the floor to celebrate. When asked how Hildebrandt succeeded, NBC commentator Jordan Burroughs – a former world and Olympic champion – stated: “You could tell she wasn’t held back by fear. She wasn’t thinking about the medal at all, she was just thinking about her. She blocked her ego and recognized that: “I don’t think about the big picture, I just think about the next run, the next point, the next score. And that’s why she was able to finish it.” China’s Yanan Sun, who defeated Hildebrandt in the last three seconds of the semifinal, finished with the silver medal. Japan’s Yui Susaki won gold in the 50kg championship bout, which immediately followed Hildebrandt’s at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo, Japan. For winning bronze, Hildebrandt, 27, will receive $25,000 from the Living the Dream Medal Fund, a reward system to aid in the development of American wrestling. Hildebrandt is one of nine American wrestlers to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Considering that there are only 18 wrestlers on the entire team, the performance in the US has been outstanding. For a moment it was uncertain whether Hildebrandt would join that group. Livach, 24, scored the first run 4:25 into the game when Hildebrandt inexplicably set the 30-second penalty clock for passivity. Hildebrandt was the only one who had taken meaningful photos at the time. It was still 1-0 until a second before halftime, when Hildebrandt stepped for a takedown the moment the buzzer sounded. The dam finally broke with one minute to go. Leading 2-1, Hildebrandt scored a defensive takedown during a wild exchange, then singled and scored another takedown with 30 seconds left to make it 6-1. Livach having to win a repechage a few minutes earlier to meet Hildebrandt was clearly exhausting. Moments later, Hildebrandt turned and gathered legs, then started spinning across the mat as the American contingent went mad. Three spins later, the referee stopped the match, and an emotional Hildebrandt left the mat a 12-1 winner. Lake:Sarah Hildebrandt falls in Olympic semifinal heartthrob, struggles for bronze medal Lake:5 things to know about Olympic wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt from Granger Lake:Noie: Olympic wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt takes the long road from Granger to Tokyo

