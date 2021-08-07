Tennis best bets for August 7

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

We came 6-1 at the Citi Open and there is no stopping now. With the semi-finals taking place on Saturday, it’s time to ride some of the players who brought us great joy and filled our pockets this week. I love both underdogs today, and I’ll explain why.

Jannik Sinner (-167) vs. Jenson Brooksby (+130)

The thought of backing a 20-year-old boy who had just one ATP main draw win a few weeks ago against a man who was a Masters 1000 finalist this year seems pretty insane. On the other hand, we are talking about Jenson Brooksby.

The young American has stunned in his last two tournaments. He ran to the final in Newport, despite never having played on grass before, beating some stiff competition en route to the semi-final here in the nation’s capital. Sinner will be the toughest test Brooksby has yet had at this level, but it’s not like it’s an impossible task.

Sinner entered the Citi Open in very bad shape but managed to find enough to take down a hobbled Seb Korda and a fairly weak Steve Johnson. Emiil Ruusuvuori was arguably his biggest win of the week, and even in that match he didn’t really dominate. I am a big fan of the young Italian and I think he has top five talent, but he was a bit absent this week. He’s changed his serve movement and hasn’t landed that many first serves, and he’s relied a lot on mistakes on the other side of the net.

This will be a different kind of contest for Sinner as Brooksby has limited his casual mistakes to a disgusting degree this week. He has recovered so many balls and won some impossible points, demonstrating his excellent speed and defense and making his opponents small. I expect Brooksby to keep chasing them, not allowing Sinner time to get comfortable in rallies and start dictating. This match will be very similar to the victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime; the style and talent level is somewhat similar, but both can be broken down with consistent depth.

It just seems like a silly message to let Brooksby disappear at this point as there hasn’t been a drastic change in Sinner’s level this week. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Italian took the opportunity here, or if Brooksby got tired, but those are risks I’m going to take.

Edge: Brooksby +130

Kei Nishikori (-209) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (+160)

We have been here with Nishikori. When the Japanese play their best tennis, there aren’t many in the world with better, sharper foundations. He gave a clinic against Lloyd Harris on Friday and punished the South African again and again. However, this is around the time when Nishikori starts to fade.

Fitness has been a big issue for Nishikori in recent years; he has been flamed out of three tournaments in the quarters this year and a few more in the Round of 16 after looking impressive. Even against a servebot like Harris, Nishikori looked gassed at the end of the proceedings and had to work hard to break for the match.

You’ll need all your energy against Mackenzie McDonald, who is a ruthless player from the baseline. What it lacks in flash it makes up for with brilliant point construction and firm, flat foundations. He will run Nishikori and will mix the drop shot early and often effectively.

While this style wasn’t enough to knock him down in a 2018 Challenger, things are very different now. Nishikori’s aforementioned condition is in a different place and McDonald’s confidence level is much higher. After his win over Denis Kudla, he said he was a star in that match and that he was a much better tennis player.

I expect a very competitive game from McDonald, quietly playing perhaps the best tennis of the four remaining here in DC. This line is a bit steep on Nishikori.

Edge: McDonald +160

