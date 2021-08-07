Popovich leads USA team to gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics





Former Air Force player and assistant coach Gregg Popovich led the United States basketball team to a gold medal with the 87-82 victory over France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7, 20201, in Saitama, Japan. Popovich was the head coach of Team USA. “Every championship is special and the group you’re in is special, but I can be honest and say it’s the most responsibility I’ve ever felt,” said Popovich, adding this gold to five NBA titles he has won as a coach. has won. in San Antonio. “You play in front of so many people watching, and for a country and other countries involved. The responsibility has been great. I’ve felt it every day for several years now. I feel quite light now and look forward to getting back to the hotel.” Popovich, the longest-serving coach with the same team of the 122 NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB franchises, is one of five coaches in history with at least five NBA championships (along with Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson, John Kundla and Pat Riley). He is also the third most winning coach in NBA history and the first among active coaches. Graduated from the Academy in 1970, Popovich led the Falcons as a senior at a 14.3 average and served as team captain while helping the team to a 12-12 record. He graduated with a degree in Soviet studies, followed by a five-year military service in the United States Air Force. In 1973, he made his first foray into coaching, spending six years as an assistant at the Academy and then spending eight seasons as the head coach of Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont, California. He joined Larry Brown’s staff as an assistant for the Spurs in 1988. After a two-year stint coaching Don Nelson at Golden State, Popovich returned to the Spurs in 1994 as general manager. He added head coaching to his long list of responsibilities on December 10, 1996, when he replaced Bob Hill for the Spurs. ‘ sideline. Popovich, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year, led the Spurs to the NBA Championship in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Quote obtained by Associated Press.

