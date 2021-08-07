Sports
Chardon, Geneva football teams try to align amid initial scrimmage – News-Herald
Don’t tell Mitch Hewitt it’s August 7th and the first scrimmage of the fall.
Because the Chardon coach won’t have that in any form.
During an early series running game at SPIRE, amid a three-team alignment with hosts Geneva and Twinsburg, the Hilltoppers’ execution was less than stellar, resulting in a loss.
Hewitt, almost at the speed of his linebacker days with Chardon and Bowling Green trying to provoke a sweep, sprinted onto the field to loudly declare his accusations that that just wouldn’t work.
Of course, as a defending state champion and traditional local powerhouse, that’s the expected standard.
The Hilltoppers had their moments in the scrimmage, but as a whole, Hewitt acknowledges that there’s proverbial nowhere else to go but from here.
“Yeah…we’re not that good yet,” Hewitt said, never mincing words. “We have to replace a lot of people. As they say in the old saying, “There is no substitute for experience,” and we are living proof of that.
“But kids will respond, and they want to get better. So this is perfect for us, and we don’t have time to whine about it. Because we’ll have Mentor here in a few days.’
Chardon outperformed offensively as proceedings progressed, with the three teams alternating their varsity offenses and series defenses, along with some point and kick-off work, for about two and a half hours before giving way to JV and reserve action.
Sean Carr twice found money for the Hilltoppers to close the series.
#NHfootball Chardon is the first to find the end zone today pic.twitter.com/IcaUJdaEfM
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
#NHfootball Another TD run by Chardon pic.twitter.com/sIBHCpKiRV
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
Brody Dotson put in some solid reps, including a pass-reception to finish one set.
#NHfootball Chardon closes his offensive piece with a chunk of a pass completion pic.twitter.com/90GV9tIYe7
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
On defense, the Hilltoppers were able to get some defensive penetration here and there, including some nice plays in a late run by Cooper Felger coming off the rim.
With some of the parts of football being used all year round, including off-season conditioning, camps and the like, rust isn’t quite what it might have been a generation ago. Although there were signs of August 6 with snaps and catches falling and some rough spots in general on special teams.
“I think schematically, I think there’s more stuff in there by the time you go to camp than 20, 30 years ago,” Hewitt said. “But there is no substitute for pads. There is no substitute for the contact and its impact. And every coach in the country balances how much he has to hit in practice to sustain life, how much he has to do to be tough.
“And with some teams you don’t have to do it. I think we were in full blocks once last year because I had kids that I thought would kill each other. That is not the case this year.”
The Eagles host, under the watchful eye of longtime coach Chip Sorber, scored one touchdown on varsity reps, a run by Logan Queen, but was especially encouraged with an early series on defense against the vaunted Chardon attack.
#NHfootball Geneva TD right in your living room…
(Laptop screen? Phone? Eh whatever) pic.twitter.com/xEcuyl0q4X
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
“We saw some shots that were a typical kind of early scrimmage on the ground,” Sorber said. “There were definitely blunders, but what we wanted to get out of today was the physical and conditioning part of it. I think that happened today.
“I thought we had to go up against some pretty good football teams today, and I thought we did well. We play a lot of young guys in a lot of key positions. So this will definitely be a huge learning experience for them.”
Geneva held its own in that aforementioned opening sequence and in spots afterward, blowing up some running plays and also recording a tipped interception.
Clay Queen and Logan Peet were key components in that trajectory, with Queen actively emerging from a safety spot, including a nice hit on a pass over center against Twinsburg.
“Oh yeah, any time you can stand toe-to-toe with such a Chardon-esque team, you like that,” Sorber said. “That is always a good starting point. In any case, be physical to them early in the scrimmage and hold us the rest of the way. So yes, I was very encouraged by that.”
#NHfootball Choosing a tip through Geneva
Encouraging 8 play stretch of Eagles’ D vs Chardon O pic.twitter.com/COSlBhfmiz
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
#NHfootball Nice rollout & run by Geneva QB pic.twitter.com/NrGa4b0Mz4
— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) August 7, 2021
