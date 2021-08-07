Abertillery Blaenau Gwent tennis court fundraiser





BLAENAU GWENT’S Friends of Six Bells Park are raising money to renovate the tennis courts.

Friends of Six Bells Park are currently trying to raise around £25,000 to revive the tennis courts in the park. They are raising money and making improvements to Six Bells Park in Abertillery.

Tennis coach Greg Price regularly provides tennis coaching to children and young people in the park, but the group’s volunteers say the courts are in urgent need of modernization to make them fit for purpose. Mr Price told the Argus that improving the courts would be fantastic for the local community. “The tennis courts are well used daily by people of all ages and abilities, as are regular coaching sessions for juniors throughout the week,” he said. “However, the tennis courts are in urgent need of an overhaul to make it much safer and more attractive for people to play tennis. “By improving the facilities at the park, which has an incredible community spirit and fantastic volunteers who take pride in the park, we hope to increase the number of people playing tennis and strive to restore the Six Bells tennis club.” The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for any family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and photos. Lynne Wheeler, the secretary of the Friends of Six Bells Park volunteer group, grew up in Six Bells and spent many hours there playing tennis. She said: “The park has a long history of tennis and once had a very successful tennis club. Our goal is to revive the tennis courts with the hope that we will have a thriving tennis club in the park again. “I believe this is the only outdoor course in Bleanau Gwent and it would be fantastic to see it restored to its former glory. This would be a great boost to the area and positively impact physical and mental health and wellbeing from people in the community. I could potentially set up a ‘go fund me’ page where people can donate if they want to.” READ MORE: She is also applying for grants from various agencies and plans to host a music performance to raise money. Ms Wheeler said there are no other tennis courts in the place and it would be great to bring them back to the glory days and to encourage a Six Bells tennis club back to the park as the park has a long history of tennis and this is something we would like to fix. “This would be so beneficial to the area and encourage people of all ages and abilities to enjoy sports outdoors in the fresh air, with clear benefits to their physical and mental health, especially after the effects of Covid,” she said.

