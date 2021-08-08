Tokyo 2020: Olympic athletes targeted by false and misleading claims





By Shruti Menon

BBC Reality Check image source Reuters image caption Simone Biles withdrew from some events at the Olympics As the Tokyo Olympics draw to a close, social media posts are spreading misleading content about some participants and the events they participated in. We’ve selected some of the more commonly shared examples. No, Simone Biles hadn’t stopped taking meds A viral Facebook post — now with a warning flag on it from the social media platform — falsely claims that the American star gymnast has stopped participating in some events because she was banned from taking medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Simone Biles revealed in 2016 that she was taking medication for it. When she pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team finals last week, she said it was to focus on her mental health. But baseless claims were widely circulated on social media, saying she couldn’t have taken ADHD medication because it’s banned in Japan. It is true that Japan bans some drugs for ADHD, but there are special exceptions for athletes participating in the Olympics. But more importantly, Team USA has told us that the claim about the medication is not true because they don’t use it. Speaking after winning bronze in the beam final in Tokyo, Biles herself dealt with the speculation, saying she had not taken any ADHD medication since 2017. No, a Saudi athlete did not die after losing an Israeli False claims about the death of Saudi judo competitor Tahani Al-Qahtani went viral on social media after she lost to her Israeli opponent, Raz Hershko. The posts claimed she had suffered a heart attack because she was bullied and abused online after losing. But this is wrong and the athlete is very much alive. Qahtani has been criticized by social media users for agreeing to compete against an Israeli after other Arab participants withdrew from another judo event for not wanting to do the same. The rumors started to circulate after a fake website masquerading as Saudi Sabq, a popular Arab online news portal, posted an article making the claim. It was forwarded to Saudi Sabq’s deputy editor-in-chief, Abdullah Al-Barqawi. But Mr Barqawi has issued a warning on Twitter about false news reports attributed to him and to the online portal. He did not mention the specific claim about the athlete, but officials of the Saudi Olympic Committee have denied the reports, saying she is in very good health. She herself spoke about the match a day later and said she was not interested in the controversy surrounding it. No, Japanese table tennis players have not violated the Covid guidelines image source Em peaks The mixed doubles table tennis final became the subject of heated discussion on Chinese social media when their pair lost to a Japanese duo. Gold medal-winning Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito’s actions by blowing the ball and touching the table during the match would violate Covid safety rules. On Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, the hashtag “Mima Ito hits the table” has been viewed more than 13 million times, with some users saying that the Japanese players should not have won. A Chinese-language website said their actions were “ignored by the referee”. There are International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Covid safety recommendations, advising players not to participate in “wiping hands on the table” and “breathing on the ball for stickiness”. Some players blow on the ball to make sure it is as dry as possible when they serve. The ITTF states that a violation of the Covid rules will result in a fine or suspension of the athlete from a competition, so we contacted them to ask about this competition. They put us in touch with head referee Werner Thury, who explained that the way Ito touched the table during her serve was not tantamount to “wiping hands on the table surface”. He also said blowing Mizutani did not violate Covid guidelines because his mouth was not close enough to the ball. The ITTF has also made it clear to us that while possible violations of the Covid guidelines are being investigated, this is a separate process and the outcome of a match is decided on points only. No, a banner behind an Indian medalist thanked Prime Minister Modi. not In India, a social media post went viral featuring silver medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu at an official congratulation ceremony, with a banner in the background thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the banner is a picture of Mr. Modi. There is also a text in Hindi on the banner that reads: “Thank you Mr. Modi for getting a medal for Mirabai Chanu.” Some of those who shared the post asked, “Did Mirabai Chanu get the medal because of her hard work or did Mr. Modi get it for her?” The image has been manipulated and the text about thanking Mr Modi has been added in it. image source Press Office, India The original banner does contain an image of Mr Modi and some text with the athlete’s name, but nothing about thanking the Prime Minister. The original appears on some government social media accounts and in a government press release. Additional coverage by Ahmed Nour and Wanyuan Song. Read more from Reality Check

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/58086586 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos