Recent Match Report – Supercharger vs Brave 21st Match 2021

Southern Brave 131 for 5 (the Kock 71 *) beat Northern Superchargers 128 for 6 (Vilas 35*) with five wickets

Quinton de Kock’s calculated attack on the Northern Superchargers spinners led Southern Brave to their third Men’s Hundred win and propelled them into second. Chasing a target of 129 on a used hybrid pitch, De Kock started well and then led a cruise to victory, finishing undefeated at 71 with Brave winning by five wickets.

Their bowlers had secured the win, with Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan impressing at death and Jake Lintott and Danny Briggs both making significant breakthroughs in the mid-stage as Brave leaned heavily on their spin attack.

Superchargers never got going with the bat, although they briefly threatened to defend their total with Adil Rashid and Adam Lyth both taking two wickets. They suffered a brief stutter in the middle of the innings and lost three for six runs, but with De Kock somewhere close to his best, they never ran into trouble.

De Kock proves quality

De Kock joined the Hundred as one of the last world-class recruits, among only a handful of foreign men’s players who had not played in the T20 Blast at some point in his career. He had teed off first without pushing through, 51 runs from 25 balls for these innings, while being sent off three times, so his 71 not-out felt like a statement innings as he brought down Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

With a low total to defend, David Willey was forced to play his trump card early by putting Mujeeb on the attack to throw the third set of five balls, but de Kock chose to attack with the field open. He swept the first two balls he encountered from Mujeeb for four and set up 36 in 21 balls for the first wicket alongside Paul Stirling to break the back of the chase early on.

De Kock took advantage of two misfields as the Superchargers frontier riders struggled with a greasy outfield and a wet ball, but his ability to rotate the attack was particularly impressive, hitting 27 runs off the 12 balls he faced in total from Mujeeb and scoring from all 12. He also milked out Adil Rashid – who became the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, James Vince bowled with a bad googly and had Alex Davies break a leg – and despite Brave’s late wobbling, victory with him was never in doubt . He was, in Vince’s words, “in a class of his own.”

Southern spin squeeze

Southern Brave was arguably their best spinner in Liam Dawson, who broke a finger when Phil Salt returned a ball to him during Thursday’s washout in Manchester, but still spun 50 balls, taking advantage of the home conditions – long limits and a uses hybrid field – to their advantage.