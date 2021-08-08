Hockey star Sumit did some chores to reach Oly team: former coach | Dehradun News





Sumit along with his then coach Varun Beniwal meet young hockey enthusiasts at Haridwars Roshnabad Stadium during an event in 2019 Dehradun: When the Indian men’s hockey team won the Olympic bronze earlier this week by beating Germany, perhaps no one cheered louder than Varun Beniwal.

For Beniwal, a hockey coach who accompanied Sumit the midfielder who was part of the winning squad, it was nothing short of a personal victory. I have seen him overcome many financial difficulties to be where he is, Beniwal told TOI.

Before leaving for Tokyo last month, the 25-year-old hockey player was confident that the team would record a historic victory that India has been waiting for 41 years, Beniwal said. India had not won an Olympic medal in hockey since 1980. When we met before his trip, Sumit promised me that he would return with a medal. And he did, said Beniwal, who is now deputy district sports officer (Haridwar).

For most of his hockey career, Sumit was forced to do odd jobs to make ends meet. His father is a daily bet in Haryanas Sonepat. His older brother had to sell his watch once to get him enough money to travel to participate in a national-level tournament in Secunderabad, Beniwal said, adding that the family was doing better when the Indian junior hockey team , which Sumit was a part of, lifted the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Lucknow. Beniwal had coached the team at the SAI center in Sonepat.

Sumit stood out for his speed and solid instincts, Beniwal said, adding that it was also his strict sense of discipline that set him apart. When Sumit returned from Dhaka late at night after winning the Asian Cup, I didn’t ask him to come to training the next morning because he would be tired. But when I reached the stadium at 5 in the morning, he was already there, he said.

Beniwal now teaches hockey at Roshnabad Stadium, where another Olympic star, Vandana Katariya, was first introduced to the sport. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

