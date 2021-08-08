Difficult times but ‘tenacity’ the key, Sports News & Top Stories

Despite Team Singapore failing to take home a Tokyo 2020 medal, chef de mission Ben Tan continued to be impressed by the “perseverance and resilience of the 23 athletes amid a pandemic-ravaged Games”.

He noted how many athletes were dealing with the upheavals caused by the pandemic as qualifying events were postponed, training plans were disrupted and life plans were suspended.

During yesterday’s virtual review of the Games, the former national sailor, who competed in Atlanta 1996, paid tribute to table tennis players Yu Mengyu and Feng Tianwei, sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low, and fencers Amita Berthier and Kiria Tikanah for their “show us different facets of the human mind”.

There were indeed breakthroughs leading up to the Games, as Singapore was represented by 23 athletes in a record 12 sports, with debutants from diving, equestrian and open water swimming.

Although there were no medals – the first time since Athens 2004 – this year, there were bright sparks, he felt.

Kiria, who along with Berthier became the first local fencers to qualify for the Olympics, gave world No. 1 Ana Maria Popescu a hard fight in the round of 32 after upsetting Hong Kong’s Coco Lin earlier in the individual épée for women.

Yu also defied her relatively low world ranking (#47 at the start of the competition) and injury list, finishing fourth in the women’s singles – the medalists were the world’s top three players.

Sailors Lim and Low became the first Singaporean sailors to make an Olympic medal race before finishing 10th – the Republic’s best finish in the sport at a Games.

But there were also disappointments. Equestrienne Caroline Chew was eliminated after her horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth as a result of a “freak accident”, while the swimmers were also in pain.

Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen – Rio 2016 100m butterfly champion and 200m butterfly semifinalist respectively – and universality placeholder Quah Ting Wen did not advance in any of their heats.

Tan said: “In sport, disappointment is inevitable – that’s the nature of competition. We’ve all personally dealt with disappointments in our own lives. I believe that in the days to come, our Olympians will show us how champions deal with disappointments .”

Toh Boon Yi, head of the Singapore Sport Institute, said his team and the Singapore Swimming Association had noticed the declining times of Schooling and Zheng Wen and worked with coaches in Singapore and the United States, “to see how they can overcome challenges.” vanquish”.

Noting that some previous medalists did not even qualify for Tokyo 2020, as well as the lack of competition opportunities due to Covid-19, he added: “Efforts have been made, but this is the pinnacle of sport… Athletes train so hard for five years for a race of less than a minute.

“We saw the trend, we worked with people in the area to address the issues, but the proof is in the pudding and we have to go back to the drawing board. We have to go back and see what could have been done better.”

Tan also praised the work of the organizers, volunteers and officials, who have managed to contain the number of Covid-19 cases within the Olympic bubble, despite the number of cases rising in Tokyo – when Tan arrived on July 18, there were 1,008 new cases; on Thursday there were 5,042.

A tally since July 1 shows that only 404 cases (as of yesterday) are related to the Games, with the majority involving officials and contractors, not athletes, raising fears from critics that the event would turn into a virus spreader. defied.

Tan, chief of sports and exercise medicine at Changi General Hospital, said: “Despite this, Team Singapore remains infection-free, demonstrating that our bubble-in-a-bubble strategy has been effective.

“I fully appreciate that our athletes have made an extraordinary effort and sacrificed a lot to strictly adhere to a very tough set of countermeasures against Covid-19.

“Medically, these Games have been quiet, and in medicine, quiet is good. Indeed, Tokyo 2020 has shown the world that Covid-19 can be contained.”