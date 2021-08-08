Sports
Difficult times but ‘tenacity’ the key, Sports News & Top Stories
Despite Team Singapore failing to take home a Tokyo 2020 medal, chef de mission Ben Tan continued to be impressed by the “perseverance and resilience of the 23 athletes amid a pandemic-ravaged Games”.
He noted how many athletes were dealing with the upheavals caused by the pandemic as qualifying events were postponed, training plans were disrupted and life plans were suspended.
During yesterday’s virtual review of the Games, the former national sailor, who competed in Atlanta 1996, paid tribute to table tennis players Yu Mengyu and Feng Tianwei, sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low, and fencers Amita Berthier and Kiria Tikanah for their “show us different facets of the human mind”.
There were indeed breakthroughs leading up to the Games, as Singapore was represented by 23 athletes in a record 12 sports, with debutants from diving, equestrian and open water swimming.
Although there were no medals – the first time since Athens 2004 – this year, there were bright sparks, he felt.
Kiria, who along with Berthier became the first local fencers to qualify for the Olympics, gave world No. 1 Ana Maria Popescu a hard fight in the round of 32 after upsetting Hong Kong’s Coco Lin earlier in the individual épée for women.
Yu also defied her relatively low world ranking (#47 at the start of the competition) and injury list, finishing fourth in the women’s singles – the medalists were the world’s top three players.
Sailors Lim and Low became the first Singaporean sailors to make an Olympic medal race before finishing 10th – the Republic’s best finish in the sport at a Games.
But there were also disappointments. Equestrienne Caroline Chew was eliminated after her horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth as a result of a “freak accident”, while the swimmers were also in pain.
Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen – Rio 2016 100m butterfly champion and 200m butterfly semifinalist respectively – and universality placeholder Quah Ting Wen did not advance in any of their heats.
Tan said: “In sport, disappointment is inevitable – that’s the nature of competition. We’ve all personally dealt with disappointments in our own lives. I believe that in the days to come, our Olympians will show us how champions deal with disappointments .”
Toh Boon Yi, head of the Singapore Sport Institute, said his team and the Singapore Swimming Association had noticed the declining times of Schooling and Zheng Wen and worked with coaches in Singapore and the United States, “to see how they can overcome challenges.” vanquish”.
Noting that some previous medalists did not even qualify for Tokyo 2020, as well as the lack of competition opportunities due to Covid-19, he added: “Efforts have been made, but this is the pinnacle of sport… Athletes train so hard for five years for a race of less than a minute.
“We saw the trend, we worked with people in the area to address the issues, but the proof is in the pudding and we have to go back to the drawing board. We have to go back and see what could have been done better.”
Tan also praised the work of the organizers, volunteers and officials, who have managed to contain the number of Covid-19 cases within the Olympic bubble, despite the number of cases rising in Tokyo – when Tan arrived on July 18, there were 1,008 new cases; on Thursday there were 5,042.
A tally since July 1 shows that only 404 cases (as of yesterday) are related to the Games, with the majority involving officials and contractors, not athletes, raising fears from critics that the event would turn into a virus spreader. defied.
Tan, chief of sports and exercise medicine at Changi General Hospital, said: “Despite this, Team Singapore remains infection-free, demonstrating that our bubble-in-a-bubble strategy has been effective.
“I fully appreciate that our athletes have made an extraordinary effort and sacrificed a lot to strictly adhere to a very tough set of countermeasures against Covid-19.
“Medically, these Games have been quiet, and in medicine, quiet is good. Indeed, Tokyo 2020 has shown the world that Covid-19 can be contained.”
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/tough-times-but-tenacity-the-key
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]