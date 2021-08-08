Collin McHugh eager to rejoin Ray’s bullpen

BALTIMORE The Rays welcomed the first of what they hope to be some experienced relievers into their bullpen for the stretch run on Saturday, removing Collin McHugh from the injured list.

McHugh had been out since July 22 due to what the team called arm fatigue, the second stint on the injured list this season for the 34-year-old who was sidelined last season while recovering from a muscle strain.

McHugh is one of Rays’ most consistent relievers, especially since he returned from his first injured list stint on May 4 for a low back injury, giving up one earned run in 19 appearances (including four as opener) and 18 hits, giving up 54 had strikeouts.

He was also one of the most valuable at handling long stints, working two or more innings in 10 of his last 11 appearances and 14 of 23 overall.

Manager Kevin Cash said it will be a big boost to have him back.

He was on a run where no other reliever in baseball was, Cash said before Saturday night’s game against the Orioles. He feels good. Were excited to have him back.

McHugh, who received a cortisone shot, said he was eager to return.

No one ever wants to miss out on time during the year and especially when they’re feeling good and throwing the ball right, he said. So ever since I had to go to IL, I’ve pressured them to make sure we get back as soon as possible. Once my arm felt normal, I was good to go. And I’m excited and ready to be back with the boys.

Louis Head, who had another solid performance in Friday’s 10-6 win, was sent down to finish his seventh stint in the majors during an up-and-down rookie season. In 14 appearances since his debut on April 25, Head is 1-0, 1.35 with 18 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Those conversations aren’t fun, you know that, Cash said. So thankful for Louis. We have had numerous injuries and it seems that the one we turn to really helped us. Louis tops that list. So just gave him the message: stay positive, get back down, get your work in. There was really no message of going to work on this or that. He has shown that he is a major league pitcher that he can help us.

In addition to McHugh, the Rays hope to get back in the coming weeks Nick Anderson, who has been out with an elbow injury since the spring, and Pete Fairbanks, JP Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, all suspended with shoulder problems and progressing yields.

Also on Saturday, Cash said there was no update on the status of outfielder Randy Arozarena, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday due to close contact with the team. The return of Arozarenas remains a bit from day to day.

