Connect with us

Sports

Collin McHugh eager to rejoin Ray’s bullpen

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By

 


BALTIMORE The Rays welcomed the first of what they hope to be some experienced relievers into their bullpen for the stretch run on Saturday, removing Collin McHugh from the injured list.

McHugh had been out since July 22 due to what the team called arm fatigue, the second stint on the injured list this season for the 34-year-old who was sidelined last season while recovering from a muscle strain.

McHugh is one of Rays’ most consistent relievers, especially since he returned from his first injured list stint on May 4 for a low back injury, giving up one earned run in 19 appearances (including four as opener) and 18 hits, giving up 54 had strikeouts.

He was also one of the most valuable at handling long stints, working two or more innings in 10 of his last 11 appearances and 14 of 23 overall.

Manager Kevin Cash said it will be a big boost to have him back.

He was on a run where no other reliever in baseball was, Cash said before Saturday night’s game against the Orioles. He feels good. Were excited to have him back.

McHugh, who received a cortisone shot, said he was eager to return.

No one ever wants to miss out on time during the year and especially when they’re feeling good and throwing the ball right, he said. So ever since I had to go to IL, I’ve pressured them to make sure we get back as soon as possible. Once my arm felt normal, I was good to go. And I’m excited and ready to be back with the boys.

Louis Head, who had another solid performance in Friday’s 10-6 win, was sent down to finish his seventh stint in the majors during an up-and-down rookie season. In 14 appearances since his debut on April 25, Head is 1-0, 1.35 with 18 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Those conversations aren’t fun, you know that, Cash said. So thankful for Louis. We have had numerous injuries and it seems that the one we turn to really helped us. Louis tops that list. So just gave him the message: stay positive, get back down, get your work in. There was really no message of going to work on this or that. He has shown that he is a major league pitcher that he can help us.

In addition to McHugh, the Rays hope to get back in the coming weeks Nick Anderson, who has been out with an elbow injury since the spring, and Pete Fairbanks, JP Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, all suspended with shoulder problems and progressing yields.

Also on Saturday, Cash said there was no update on the status of outfielder Randy Arozarena, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday due to close contact with the team. The return of Arozarenas remains a bit from day to day.

Sign up for Rays Report’s weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/rays/2021/08/07/collin-mchugh-eager-to-rejoin-rays-bullpen/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: