Australia finally beat Bangladesh in T20 thanks to Christian exploits | Australia cricket team

Australia has what all-rounder Dan Christian has labeled as the world’s toughest conditions, surmounted by taking a drought-breaking three-wicket win in a low-scoring Twenty20 thriller against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Australia chased Bangladesh’s 104-9 in Saturday’s fourth game of the series, Australia seemed in control on a 15-ball 39 from Christian, but lost five wickets for 18 to slip over to 65-6 in the 11th.

Ashton Agar (27 of 27) got Australia back on track, adding 34 with Ashton Turner before being sacked in the 18th with six needed for the win. Turner and AJ Tye took the remaining points and Australia reached their goal with a surplus to record their first win after three defeats.

It will be great for the group, we don’t feel like we played that badly, said Christian. We bowled really well and we built some really good partnerships.

Bangladesh is a very good team here in their conditions, probably the toughest conditions you will encounter anywhere in the world, and they are capable of exploiting them really well.

They can’t be compared to anything I’ve been through in my career, these are the toughest conditions I’ve ever seen for Twenty20 cricket. A total of 120 is like 190 anywhere else. It’s an extremely difficult place to try and hit, added Christian, who has played in T20 competitions in many countries.

Australia have scored no more than 121 in the series, with Bangladesh’s best just 10 runs higher. Bangladesh lost 56-8 after going 48-1 halfway through their innings.

Recalled bowlers Mitchell Swepson and Tye each played a big part for the visitors. Legspinner and man of the match Swepson, who was chosen for the first time in this series, delivered the best T20I figures of 3-12 in his career. Making his third appearance of the series, Paceman Tye ripped through the bottom half of the Bangladesh order, taking 3-18.

Australias pursuit got off to a bad start with captain Matthew Wade thrown by offspinner Mahedi Hasan (2-17) off the fourth ball of the innings. Christian briefly calmed Australia’s nerves with a blistering cameo after being promoted to number three.

He hit five sixes into an over-off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (0-50), clubbed the ball over long and deep midwicket, as Australia raced over to 45 by the end of the fourth.

We needed a big run-up, and that changed the game. said Wade.

Asked about his raise in the order, Christian said: We talked a lot about how hard it was for both teams to hit to death in all games, so we thought trying to maximize that power play would be the best option. .

My role was just to come out and try to get as many as possible as quickly as possible, try to break the chase and make it a little easier for the guys who come in later.

Bangladesh came back into the game with wickets in successive overs and continued to work their way through the middle order. Left arm Mustafizar Rahman (2-9) again proved difficult to score, but Bangladesh paid for it only four limits and two sixes in their innings.

We didn’t rate the wicket well enough for first, said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah. Paceman Josh Hazlewood (2-24) extended his wicket distance for the series to a team-leading eight, taking the first two of the Bangladesh innings.

The last game of the series will be played on Monday.