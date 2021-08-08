Ohio Football Camp Day Two: Walter Wilbon III Q&A





american football

7-8-2021

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio The Ohio football team distorted the second day of fall camp at Peden Stadium on Saturday morning. After training we caught up with the sophomore in red shirt who was walking back Walter Wilbon III (Tampa, Fla.) to see how the first two days of camp went. When you’re back on the field: “Oh, it feels really good. It feels great. It’s been a while, and I love football so much and it’s been two years now that I’ve entered my third year and I just love it. to be back. That’s why I run as fast as I do, because I just love this game so much.” At camp feeling almost back to normal: “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s back to normal, but it sure feels good. Being able to see more faces you know without the mask when we’re outside. Inside we still have to wear the mask. But it feels, it feels real well, like, refreshing really, because you know COVID. It was a big hit.” What he has been working on most to prepare for this season: “Definitely the playbook. I’m more attuned to the playbook. Honestly, I try to get as vocal as possible with the playbook, so when I’m on the pitch I don’t have to think about it. I feel like when a football player is just outside is and plays free, he is at his best and that’s how I want to be.” About Learning Under The Former Ohio Quarterback Tyler Tettleton : “He brings a different energy. He definitely brings that juice that we talked about. I think it will be a good one, with coach, and I’m happy, I’m happy to be under coach Tett. But, I also appreciate Coach Albin Because Coach Albin was my coach before Coach Tett and I learned so many things about Coach Albin and I am eternally grateful to Coach Albin But Coach Tett That’s my husband. About what he does in his spare time during the camp: “Honestly, there’s not much I do. I just stay in the stadium. We have a new PlayStation 5 there now, so some guys play Madden and I sit there and watch them play and scream. It’s a good time During COVID, we couldn’t do all that, so that’s really refreshing to see all the guys having fun and that makes me happy.” Looking forward to being back in Peden on September 4: “I’m very, I’m very excited. My mom and my grandma are really coming to see the game. Hopefully this will be the first time my mom and my grandma see me playing in college. So, I’m really excited. I’m actually anxious.” Felt good to go back to Peden! pic.twitter.com/2BNdMyhkwt – Ohio Football ?? (@OhioFootball) August 7, 2021 Ohio Football Fall Camp 2021 Practice Schedule Practice 3 Aug 8 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 4 9 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 5 10 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 6 11 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 7 Aug 13 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 8 (Scrimmage) Aug 14 9:05 AM

Practice Aug 9 16 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 10 17 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 11 Aug 18 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 12 19 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 13 20 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Exercise 14 (Scrimmage) 21 Aug. 9:00 am

Exercise 15 Aug 23 3:25 PM

Exercise 16 – 24 Aug 3:25 PM

Exercise 17 – 25 Aug 3:30 PM

Exercise 18 – 26 Aug 2:30 PM

Exercise 19 – 27 Aug – 3:30 pm #OUohyeah

