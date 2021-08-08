Indian Men’s Hockey Team Asst Coach At Oly Has Strong Relationship With Sangam City | Allahabad News





Prayagraj: At a time when the entire nation is full of praise for the Indian men’s hockey team that took the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after a 41-year hiatus, the residents of Sangam city have a more personal reason to celebrate. to celebrate.

The Indian team’s assistant coach, Piyush Dubey, has a long and strong bond with the city. Piyush did his master’s degree in economics from Allahabad University. After receiving NIS diploma from Patiala, he coached the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS Manauri, in addition to working as a visiting teacher in the AU Physical Education Department.

Speaking to TOI over the phone from Tokyo, Piyush shared a number of moments that shaped his abilities, including the moment he would always cherish.

I was quite young when I started working at KV Manauri in 2004 as a guest coach for the training of the school’s hockey team. When I heard that a new coach had arrived, about 130 students, both boys and girls, gathered in the field and faced the challenge of selecting the final team. Although my first salary was only about Rs 2,800, the experience of teaching the basics and exposure to self-employment was much more valuable than monetary gain, Piyush said.

He then coached the AU hockey team and later rejoined KV Manauri when then-director Shalini Dikshit selected him to coach the team. The school team won the national title in 2004 and 2011. During this period, Piyush completed BPEd and MPEd diplomas from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

In 2014, Piyush was selected in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his first position was in Sonipat (Haryana). Piyush was also among the selected trainers sent by the Government of India to the University of Birmingham in England in 2016. There he studied sports science and coaching. More than 75 of its trainees have so far shown their mettle at the international or national level.

The Indian team that won the Junior World Cup in 2016 included three of its interns Sumit, Manpreet and Vikas Dahiya. Sumit is also part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Piyush has been associated with the Indian team since 2019.

The Piyush family is originally from Mathura. His father Kunwar Garvendra Singh Dubey was a wrestler. He was given the title Singh only because of his wrestling. He was also known as Brij Kesari for many years.

My older brother Shravan was also fond of wrestling, and I always went with him to the akhara in Jhunsi. Along the way there was a small area where the famous coach Prem Shankar Shukla gave the children hockey lessons. One day he handed the stick to me and asked if I could try the game. He was impressed to see my dribble at a young age and asked me to focus on playing hockey alone, Piyush told TOI over the phone.

When asked about the government’s decision to name the Khel Ratna Prize after hockey legend Dhyanchand, Piyush said, “There could be nothing better than making this the country’s highest award in sports.

He also shared his experiences on the team’s mood after losing the semi-final and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call inspired the team. After the prime minister’s call, the team was encouraged and confident enough to take home the Olympic medal after 41 years, he said.

KV Manuari Director Shalini Dikshit congratulated Piyush and the entire hockey team and said: The determination and dedication Piyush showed while coaching the students of our school continues to inspire the teachers and players. The Indian team’s victory will ignite the fire with our school’s players and other KVs who would then go on to play for the country. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

