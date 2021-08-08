Game 111 Lineups: Nats at Braves





The nationals don’t play winning baseball right now, nothing close to winning baseball. They go into tonight’s game in Atlanta having dropped five in a row and 23 of 32 overall. So of course the focus is on individual performance, especially those that play a part in the club’s long-term plans. So tonight we get a chance to revisit one of the most important building blocks: Josiah Gray. The 23-year old righthander, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects ahead of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, impressed in his Nats-debut last week with five innings of a one-run ball against the Phillies. Gray faces a bigger challenge this time around, though, joining a Braves lineup that includes Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson. His job tonight: to miss some bats and try to make the pitch count down as much as possible. He threw 71 in five innings last time and that was fine. However, the Braves tend to work more at bat, so don’t be surprised if it takes more pitches to get through five frames in this one. For the second day in a row, the Nationals have no Juan Soto in their setup. Manager Davey Martinez said Soto was available for a pinch hit in the ninth inning on Friday-evening, but it appears that his right knee remains sore enough not to risk letting him play an entire game in the field. We’ll get an update from Martinez on Soto’s condition in a while. WASHINGTON NATIONALS at ATLANTA BRAVES

True: Truist Park

Game time: 7:20 PM EDT

TV: MASN, MLB.tv

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Again: Chance of rain, 77 degrees, winds 5 mph to midfield NATIONAL

CF Andrew Stevenson

SS Alcides Escobar

LF Yadiel Hernandez

1B Josh Bell

RF Gerardo Parra

3B Carter Kieboom

2B Luis Garca

C Riley Adams

RHP Josiah Gray BRAVES

2B Ozzie Albies

RF Jorge Soler

1B Freddie Freeman

3B Austin Riley

SS Dansby Swanson

LF Adam Duvall

CF Game Pederson

C Stephen Vogt

RHP Charlie Morton

