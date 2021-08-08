Sports
40 stats for Roger Federer’s 40th birthday | ATP tour
In honor of Roger Federer’s 40th birthday, the ATP Tour celebrates by reliving 40 facts, moments or memories that have made his tennis career spectacular thus far.
40 – The era of Federer is now! The Swiss is the only 40-year-old in the Top 100 of the FedEx ATP ranking, the elite group that he has been part of – without falling off – since October 11, 1999.
39 – Combined wins against Novak Djokovic (23) and Rafael Nadal (16)
38 – Age at which Federer won his most recent title at the 2019 Swiss Indoors Basel. He has lifted the trophy 10 times at his hometown tournament
37 – Age at which Federer won his 100th tour-level title at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The only other player to have also reached that milestone is Jimmy Connors, who took 109 trophies
The Swiss claimed his 100th tour-level title in Dubai in 2019. Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images
36 – Federer’s age last time he was No. 1 in the FedEx ATP rankings the week of June 18, 2018, making him the oldest No. 1 in history in the world
35 – Consecutive matches won by Federer in 2005, which he topped with 41 consecutive wins in 2006-07
34 – Combined wins against former Top 10 players David Ferrer (17-0) and Mikhail Youzhny (17-0) without losing a match
33 – Five sets of victories in his career
32 – Age at which his second twins – brothers Leo and Lenny – were born on May 6, 2014. Federer and his wife, Mirka, also have twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, who were born on July 23, 2009
31 – Won several tournaments in 19 different countries
30 – Number of countries Federer has played in since making his ATP Tour debut in 1998
29 – Days to win three titles on three different surfaces in 2004 (Wimbledon, Gstaad, Toronto)
28 – ATP Masters 1000 titles
Federer’s most recent Masters 1000 title came in 2019 in Miami. Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
27 – Longest Grand Slam winning streak of his career (twice), cut short by Rafael Nadal in the finals of Roland Garros 2006 and 2007
26 – Indoor titles leading all active players. Andy Murray is second among active players with 15 indoor trophies
25 – Countries represented by the 51 players Federer has defeated for his 103 titles
24 – From 2003-05 Federer won 24 consecutive finals in which he played and 24 consecutive matches against Top-10 opponents
23 – Wins needed for Federer (1,251) to match Jimmy Connors record of 1,274 tour-level wins
22 – Age at which Federer first climbed to No. 1 in the FedEx ATP ranking
21 – Years since the Swiss made his first ATP Tour final in Marseille in 2000
20 – Grand Slam titles
19 – Grass-court titles, nine more than second on the Open Era list, Pete Sampras
18 – Consecutive Fans’ Favorite crowns in the ATP Awards, the title each year from 2003-2020
17 – Seed at the 2017 Australian Open as he came back from knee surgery to win the title
Federer won the 2017 Australian Open as the 17th seed. Photo credits: Getty Images
16 – Federer’s FedEx ATP Year-End Rankings in 2016, his only year-end ranking outside the Top 10 since 2001
15 – Total losses over a three-year period (2004-2006) in 262 games
14 – Consecutive Years Spent in the Top 10 of the FedEx ATP Rankings (2002-2016)
13 – Number of race wins in his first full season on the ATP Tour in 1999
12 – Career-high titles won in one season in 2006
11 – Grand Slam runner-up finishes
10 – Consecutive Grand Slam finals reached Wimbledon from 2005 through the 2007 US Open. He won the title in eight of those events
9 – Federer is No. 9 in the FedEx ATP ranking on his 40th birthday
8 – Won doubles titles, including a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics alongside Stan Wawrinka
7 – Number of Grand Slam finals won before first loss (2006 Roland Garros against Nadal)
6 – Nitto ATP Finals Trophies
5 – Year End No. 1 Ends (2004-07, 2009)
4 – He is one of four players to finish #1 in the FedEx ATP year-end rankings for at least four consecutive years, along with Pete Sampras (6), Jimmy Connors (5) and John McEnroe (4)
3 – Won three Grand Slams in a calendar year and three times, in 2004, 2006 and 2007. Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only players to achieve that
2 – Tournaments in which Federer has won 10 titles. He did that at the Swiss Indoors Basel and the NOVENTI OPEN in Halle
1 – Federer topped the FedEx ATP ranking for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks from 2004-2008
