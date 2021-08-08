Stellar Olympics put hockey firsts back in the spotlight, awakens hope among young people | Kolkata News





Kolkata: At 7:40 a.m. Friday, 13-year-old Soumili Guha was sitting screaming in front of the TV at her home in Behala when Gurjit Kaur, a women’s drag flicker specialist from India, drove the equalizer in the bronze medal hockey match against Great Britain on the Olympics. The difference between Guha and millions of other new fans who did the same in Kolkata around that time lies in the fact that while the rest of the city was hoping for an Olympic medal, Guha actually wanted to be in Gurjit’s shoes and hoped the same way. to sweep an Olympian down the line.

While both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have made their mark in the world’s Olympics this year by winning a bronze medal each, 5000km away in Kolkata, TOI visited neighborhoods in the city that remain key watersheds for hockey players where children and teenagers still prefer to dribble and scoop the ball with a stick rather than with the legs as in football and bats as in cricket.

When she tapped the ball into the nets, it seemed like I had an adrenaline rush. I couldn’t help but grab my stick and shadow practice it over the next few minutes. This team made us dream big and I wish one day I could be there at that stage and make my country proud, said Guha, who has been training with the Behala Jagrihi club for four years now.

From a state-wide sport that was represented in India’s independent first team, hockey has lost its glamor over the years and has been reduced to pockets. In Kolkata, Behala Chowrasta, Bhowanipore and Entally are three such pockets apart from Howrah, Baruipur, Rishra and Chandernagore on the outskirts of the city.

With hockey regaining its lost place in recent weeks and real hockey stars like Rani Rampal, Vandana Katariya, Simranjeet Singh and PR Sreejesh emerging from the shadows of Bollywood’s bright lights of Chak De India, young trainees, trainers and sports enthusiasts believe this is the perfect opportunity to bring focus back to the game.

My friends taunted me for wasting time playing hockey while playing other popular sports. But after our hockey team’s recent exploits, these friends were the first to congratulate me, said 12-year-old Ankit Shaw, who plays at the Entally Hockey Academy.

However, pointing to a worn 6ftx10ft office and the hockey field under ankle-deep water, Subir Pan, the academy’s joint secretary, said that unless basic amenities get better, such short boosts will have no long-term effect on the game. .

The veteran hockey coach and official Gopal Ghosh said the recent performance in Tokyo will be a confidence boost for both the current and emerging generation of hockey players and sports enthusiasts in general. I am an avid cricket fan. But perhaps for the first time, I watched Indias hockey matches over Indias snappy show on the first day of the test match in England. The glamor and glitz associated with cricket has taken us far from other games. We needed this shock to materialize, said Soumya Mukherjee, a tech.

The spirited show even inspires some players, like Puja Shaw (25) who is about to retire, to take one last sprint in the game. I started the game at the age of 14 and represented Bengal on the national stage. But I didn’t get much of the game and went to work for a private company. But after the brave show of some of my national teammates, I’m excited to have one last shot at professional hockey, Shaw said.

