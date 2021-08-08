NBC’s Peacock App Was A Popular Olympics Download But It Was A Mess





For many cord cutters, trying to watch the Tokyo Olympics meant downloading a new app. With no access to broadcasts and cable channels showing the COVID-delayed tournament on TV for the past two weeks, the only streaming options through services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, both $65 a month; an NBC Sports app and website, which requires a cable subscription to log in; and the donation-supported network TV streamer, Locast. The event also brought a new way to watch Olympians in action: on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service that offers free, ad-supported viewing, along with paid subscriptions. For these Olympics, the Peacock app was the most accessible place to stream live and free gymnastics and track events. Basketball was also available live, but only at the paid $5 per month tier. With limited, affordable options, the Peacock app, which launched in April 2020, got a download boost in late July. Data from app analytics company Apptopia showed that the number of App Store and Google Play downloads as of the first half of July was just 94,921 per day. But on July 27 (when gymnastics was well underway), the app was downloaded 210,689 times a day. A paid option like the YouTube TV app was not grabbed nearly as much, even during the popular gymnastics events. Apptopia reported 25,617 YouTube downloads on July 27, just slightly higher than for the games (on July 16, YouTube TV had 20,987 downloads). If you didn’t want to pay and didn’t have a cable login, Peacock’s only option was to watch Team USA race and get to the balance beam. It also featured replays and highlights of the long list of events (table tennis, canoeing or archery, whoever?) beyond the traditionally popular. Tweet may have been deleted But just because NBC has increased engagement with its new Peacock platform doesn’t mean the Olympics presentation was a successful viewing experience. The fragmented options spread across various apps, websites and channels, not to mention the huge time difference between Japan and the US that complicated live broadcasting, meant that the Olympics lost their sense of connection as there was confusion among viewers. As Washington Post editor Dan Steinberg wrote in his daily Tokyo Olympics Newsletter Saturday: “The Olympics was one of the fleetingly rare events we all watched together. But between the tape delays and the streaming options, the Peacocks-only events, and the impossible-to-follow listings, this time it felt like a mostly personal experience.” In response to a newsletter question about why these games were disappointing, readers offered: “The coverage is hard to follow with streaming, and we know everything before we get to see it. Also an issue with Rio, but it seems worse and more fragmented.” this year.” Another complained that it was difficult to find full coverage of the event, while another missed the days when only one channel was showing the games. Tweet may have been deleted Many took to Twitter to complain about yet another ad-packed app that aggressively tried to sign up paid subscribers. It didn’t help that the app doesn’t make navigating or finding content easy. A Verge reporter described searching for broadcasts of the Olympics on Peacock as “a chore, akin to flipping through a cable TV guide.” ALSO SEE: I cut the cord, but it’s so hard to watch the Tokyo Olympics without a cable

Rather than forcing the Olympics into an existing streaming platform, cord cutters deserve something better, whether that’s an improved Olympics portal within Peacock or a dedicated Olympics-only app for the following games.

