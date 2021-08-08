Troy Polamalu overcame college injuries to become an All-America and NFL injuries to become a Hall of Famer





EDITOR’S NOTE: Rick Gosselin was the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News for 20 years, including 20 offseason to study and research the prospects for the NFL version. He didn’t watch any tapes—he was a writer, not a scout—but he spoke to the men who did watch the tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share their analyzes of players with him. Gosselin used their insights to build his own draft board, Top 100 board and mock drafts. According to the Huddle Report, he had the best Top 100 board in the country for 10 consecutive years (2001-10), producing the best mock draft three times. Gosselin revived his college scouting reports this summer to look back at how NFL talent reviewers viewed draft prospects. Next up is Troy Polamalu, a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

GOSSELIN DESIGN ANALYSIS: Polamalu rushed for 1,040 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at Winston (Oregon) Douglas High School, but only played four games as a senior due to injuries — a bruised kidney, sprained shoulder and torn back muscles. He spent his freshman season with Southern Cal as a backup linebacker and safety, then started three seasons with strong safety. He was a two-year captain, two-time All-Pac 12, two-time All-America, and a Thorpe Award finalist. Polamalu intercepted just six career passes for the Trojans, but returned three for touchdowns. He also blocked four punts in 2001. He was held back by a sprained ankle in the second half of his senior season, but still finished the year with 98 tackles. A knee injury forced Polamalu to miss both the Senior Bowl and the NFL combination. He measured a shadow over 5-10 and 206 pounds on Southern Cal’s pro day and turned in a blistering 4.33 40-yard dash. He also made a 43 ½ inch vertical jump and threw the bench press (225 pounds) 25 times. Gosselin placed him number 19 on his Top 100 board, and the Steelers selected him as the 16th overall pick of the 2003 NFL draft in a rare franchise deal with Kansas City. Here are comments on Polamalu from 19 talent evaluators leading up to his concept: Explorer: Suddenly, like Darren Woodson. Blows you up but lacks Woodson’s cover skills. Explorer II: Great acceleration, but an inconsistent tackler. Takes some bad angles. Leave 1 but can go higher. Quality kid who loves the game. He warmed up against Iowa (Orange Bowl, his last college game) but then didn’t play due to a knee injury. He also had some ankle problems during the season. I doubt its durability because it is so physically tight. Not really flexible. Explorer III: Smart. Tough box safety that misses the reach of (Ohio State’s Michael) Doss. Defensive Backfield Coach: Better than Doss – bigger, sturdier and knows how to get to the ball. The main difference between the two is their engine. Defensive backfield coach II: Plays hard and will destroy his little body. A little man who plays in a big men’s league. I doubt his change of direction. No fluidity. Defensive Coordinator III: I like him, but he has a learning curve. Faster than (Adam) Archuleta (Arizona State Safety who placed 20th in the 2001 draft). Defensive Coordinator IV: (concerning concussion) You don’t get a concussion that leads with your ass. Personnel director: Quality boy. Personnel Director II: Our No. 1 safety hands down. Personnel Director III: Has the speed and athleticism to play the deep part of the field, but he can’t play the deep part of the field. He is exciting to watch. Personnel Director IV: Our #1 safety. General manager: Unguided missile. Misses a lot. General Manager II: Perfect security for the 46 defence. A Blaine Bishop type – runs fast and plays tough and hard. General Manager III: Medical concerns – and no matter how recklessly he plays, he will get hurt. General Manager IV: Our #1 safety. General Manager V: He knows what it takes to play at this level. Managing Director VI: He is killed by the medical examination with his concussion. If it drops severely (in this design), that’s the reason. General Manager VII: His height scares me. He’s (Adam) Archuleta… but if he gets stuck in pass coverage, he’s not that good. Short-armed man who misses too many tackles. But I would love to have him on our special teams. Head Coach: I like him, but he’s going to kill himself. He becomes a physical wreck in this competition. Head Coach II: Can he stay healthy at this level? HALL OF FAME CV: Some scouts were right: there was a learning curve. Polamalu didn’t start a game in his rookie season and played mostly on special teams. But when Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau arrived as defensive coordinator in 2004, Polamalu’s career took off. He went to the first of his eight Pro Bowls that season based on his 96 tackles and five interceptions. He was voted a member of the NFL’s all-decade team in 2000 and was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 when he racked up 63 tackles and seven interceptions for the AFC champions. Polamalu helped win the Steelers NFL Championships in 2005 and 2008, and set his career high with seven interceptions in that 2008 season. But scouts who questioned his ability to stay healthy were also right. Polamalu managed to play all 16 games in just five of his 12 seasons, missing a total of 34 games due to injuries. He retired after the 2014 season with 738 career tackles, 32 interceptions, 12 sacks, seven fumbles and five career touchdowns on takeaways. He was named to the all-time Steelers team in 2007 and was its first Hall of Famer in 2020. By the way, Polamalu chose LeBeau as his host at his Hall of Fame induction.

