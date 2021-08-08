Sports
‘It wouldn’t be long, but India refused to strike’: Lloyd reacts to Pant, Rahul’s attempt to run away during rain | Cricket
The on-field umpire, Michael Gough, allowed the Indian batsmen to leave the ground before James Anderson intervened and spoke to the umpire to continue, assuming the rain would be short-lived.
UPDATED AUG 08. 2021 09:14 AM
Former England cricketer David Lloyd was unhappy with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s decision to pull off as passing showers threatened to affect play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England. With 11 balls bowled on the day, the rain fell heavily and the players left the ground. However, proceedings resumed shortly after, with India’s nighttime batsmen bringing Rahul and Pant India forward.
It was one of those stop-start days in Nottingham and shortly after play resumed in the first session, another brief shower of rain fell. It was light and probably just showers, but Rahul and Pant chose to leave the field. The on-field umpire, Michael Gough, allowed the Indian batsmen to leave the ground before James Anderson intervened and spoke to the umpire to continue, assuming the rain would be short-lived.
READ | Mohammed Siraj and Sam Curran Involved in Feud, Virat Kohli Plays Pacifier – Watch Video
Gough heard Anderson and the game went on without interruption for the time being, even when Rahul and Pant reluctantly agreed to continue. Lloyd, however, was not happy with what happened and felt that the umpires should take more control of the game rather than let players dictate the terms.
“Who’s running this game? The umpires or the players? We got a rush over Trent Bridge that obviously wouldn’t last long, but India refused to hit. Michael Gough just let them walk away until Jimmy Anderson intervened and they carried It’s not his job! The umpires need to be much, much tougher,” Lloyd wrote in the Daily Mail.
Lloyd, a former cricketer turned commentator, expressed concern about England’s top ranking, especially Dominic Sibley, who scored 18 and 28 in the two innings, and thinks the young Haseeb Hammed could take a look sometime during the series.
“There will be a debate over England’s top order and we’ve looked at what’s happening on the district circuit. A leading person in cricket told me Dom Sibley isn’t even the best opener in Warwickshire. Step up to Rob Yates. And closer on the team Haseeb Hameed comes from the most almighty doldrums. He will get his chance again,” Lloyd noted.
