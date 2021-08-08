Veteran tennis star Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads-Sports News, Firstpost

Federer played just 13 games in 2021 and managed just six in the pandemic-hit 2020 campaign as he underwent two knee surgeries.

Paris:Roger Federer turns 40 on Sunday with his storied career, which has seen 20 Grand Slams, a multi-million dollar fortune and an army of fans treating the Swiss star with sacred reverence, at a crossroads.

He withdrew from the French Open this year after reaching the fourth round and was eliminated in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, a tame 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 defeat to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz .

That defeat was only Federer’s 14th in the All England Club in 119 games, and the first time he was defeated in straight sets in the tournament since a first-round exit by Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon and only the third time at a Slam.

“I don’t know. I need to regroup,” Federer said when asked if his Wimbledon career was over.

Since then, the signs have not been encouraging.

He skipped the Tokyo Olympics to be fresh for the North American hard court season, where he won the last of his five US Opens in 2008.

On Thursday, however, he withdrew from the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters, key warm-up events for the US Open.

Federer captured his most recent major at the 2018 Australian Open. He was already well past 36 and the second oldest man to win a Slam title

Since then, Novak Djokovic has won eight more majors and longtime rival Rafael Nadal has won four. Both are now at 20 with Federer.

Should Federer prepare to retire after 23 years on tour, he will leave behind a career adorned with 103 titles, only Jimmy Connors with 109 has more than a combined 310 weeks at number one and more than $130 million in money alone. prize money.

Federer’s net worth was estimated at $450 million in 2019 and that’s the brand’s box office acknowledgment that he signed a $300 million 10-year deal in 2018 with apparel manufacturer Uniqlo.

In his prime, Federer let his opponents down.

“I threw the sink at him, but he went to the bathroom and grabbed his bathtub,” sighed an exhausted Andy Roddick after losing the 2004 Wimbledon final.

It was not always smooth progress.

When he was only 19, Federer defeated his famous personal hero Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001.

Twelve months later, however, he left Wimbledon in the first round.

It took a personal tragedy to press the reset.

Just as he turned 21, his early life coach and close friend Peter Carter was killed in a car accident in South Africa.

From then on, the multilingual Federer committed to winning in style, no longer consumed by his inner demons.

Big Rivals

Federer, born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, the son of the Swiss father Robert and the South African mother Lynette, started playing tennis at the age of eight.

He turned pro in 1998 and won his first ATP title in Milan in 2001.

It was after the first of his five Australian Opens in 2004 that he reached the world rankings for the first time.

Federer now has eight Wimbledons, six Australian Opens, five US Opens and one Roland Garros.

He has 28 Masters, a 2008 Olympic double gold medal with close friend Stan Wawrinka and a Davis Cup win for Switzerland in 2014.

If he hadn’t fought in the same era as Nadal and Djokovic, his trophies collection might have been more impressive.

However, Nadal, who has forged a close bond with Federer, enjoys a head-to-head lead of 24-16.

Against Djokovic, with whom dealings have never been so cordial, Federer follows 27-23.

They shared history in 2019 when the Serb triumphed in the longest Wimbledon final ever, just three minutes short of five hours.

Heartbreaking for Federer, he wasted two championship points.

Due to his amazing longevity, Federer played 119 games at Wimbledon (105 wins/14 losses), 117 at Melbourne (102/15), 103 at the US Open (89/14) and 90 at Roland Garros (73/17).

On the eve of his crushing defeat to Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, Federer said he had not set a date for his retirement.

“It’s just discussions I always have with my wife about the family, about my kids, is everyone happy on tour, are we happy to pack up and go on tour for five, six, seven weeks. Are we willing to to do that?,” he said.

“For now it doesn’t seem to be a problem at all, that’s great.”