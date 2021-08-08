East Grand Forks Boys Offside As Part Of Hockey Day Minnesota





In 2014 and 2015, it won its first-ever state championships. In 2017, it sent its first alum to the NHL when Tucker Poolman made his debut with the Winnipeg Jets. Last year, East Grand Forks finished second to Kraft’s Hockeyville USA, earning $30,000 for rink renovations. Now the Green Wave can add another memorable event to the calendar. East Grand Forks will be part of it for the first time since Hockey Day Minnesota began in 2007. The Senior High boys team will play against Prior Lake at Blakeslee Field in Mankato on January 22 at 1:00 PM. It will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports North. “I think it’s obviously extremely exciting for our hockey program and our entire community to finally be a part of this great day,” said Senior High coach Tyler Palmiscno. “It’s just another exciting thing for our program. If you look at the last 10-15 years, our program has clearly made strides, with some success we’ve had and some things we’ve done internally. display will be great.” Outdoor games have been a staple of Hockey Day Minnesota. It started at Baudette Bay in 2007 and 2008. It has played at other outdoor venues, including Lake Pokegama near Grand Rapids and Lake Bemidji. But this year it will be played in a football stadium for the first time. Blakeslee Field (capacity 7,500) is the home of the Minnesota State-Mankato football team. Three games will be played at Blakeslee Field on Jan. 22: a girls game between Edina and Andover at 9:30 AM, the boys game between the Green Wave and Prior Lake at 1:00 PM, and a men’s college game between Division-I newcomer St. Thomas and NCAA Frozen Four semifinalist MSU-Mankato at 4.30 pm The final televised game of the day is the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks at the Xcel Energy Center. Palmiscno and some Green Wave players made the trip to Mankato on Saturday for the official announcement. “After the announcement, we drove to the stadium,” Palmiscno said. “It’s going to be a great setting. It’s a cool stadium. I think it’s going to be a pretty cool atmosphere for a hockey game.” The Green Wave was initially selected to be part of last year’s Hockey Day Minnesota event, but the coronavirus pandemic ruined that. Palmiscno said they are excited they can still participate. “(Hockey Day Minnesota) has been going on for nearly 15 years,” Palmiscno said. “We’ve always wanted to be a part of it, probably like any program in the state.” The Green Wave comes from a Section 8A title and a trip to the Minnesota state semifinals. Several key players on that team were not seniors, including UND commit Jaksen Panzer, UND commit Trey Ausmus, Caleb Schmiedeberg, Zach Stocker, Justin Overgaard, and Grady Magner. “Of course they are very excited,” Palmiscno said of his players. “Every year we seem to play somewhere when this day is underway. When you’re on the bus, you see kids watching the live feed all day long. For these kids to finally be a part of it, it makes sense much more special.” Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 on Jan. 22 Games broadcast live on Bally Sports North 9:30 am — Edina vs. Andover girls (Blakeslee Field, Mankato) 1 p.m. — East Grand Forks Senior High vs. Prior Lake Boys (Blakeslee Field, Mankato) 4:30 p.m. — St. Thomas vs. MSU-Mankato Men (Blakeslee Field, Mankato) 8 p.m. — Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (Xcel Energy Center)

