Granger-born Sarah Hildebrandt wins wrestling bronze in Tokyo

Hildebrandt wore a blue shirt with the text USA in white on the front and her braided pair of light brown pigtails on either side of her head. From the opening bell, Hildebrandt set the tone for her match for third place. Just seconds into the six-minute game, Hildebrandt jumped out to Livachslegs and attempted to take down the third-placed Ukrainian.

She remained on the attack for most of the game. But a short period of measuring Livach gave Hildebrandt a warning for passivity, which is very common in wrestling at 5:30 am. South Korean official JiwooLee then ordered a 30-second shot clock for the same penalty with 4:25 to go, meaning Hildebrandt had to score in the next half minute or Livach would get a point.

Hildebrandt grabbed her opponent, but 24-year-old Livach changed direction to prevent the Penn High School grad from scoring points by rolling her. The clock ran out and the Ukrainian took a 1-0 lead.

An otherwise frustrating three-minute first period for Hildebrandt ended on an encouraging note as the Granger native scored a two-point takedown right off the horn and prevented 2-1.

With former Penn wrestling coach Brad Harper and Hildebrandt’s old trainer yelling from her corner, the American returned to the mat on a mission.

She fended off Livach’s attack to her leg with 1:32 to go, and again after 1 minute. She countered the last attempt by pushing her opponent to the side and then flipping her to take a 4-1 lead.

With 34 seconds to go, Hildebrandt defeated the Ukrainian wrestler, tied up Livachslegs and rolled her to add two more points to the lead. Then, before exhausted Livach could get back up, Hildebrandt rolled her three more times to win through technical superiority struggles equal to a rule of grace.

She fell to her knees exuberantly, holding her face in her hand to hide the tears. When she got up, it all came out at once.

Yes Yes Yes! she yelled as she pointed to her cheering American teammates in the stands, then clenched her fists. She shared a huge hug with Harper, something they’ve done so many times over the past ten years through her successes, but nothing that ever meant so much.

Its a special day and testament to Sarahs resilience, Harper said. She could have easily let yesterday’s loss affect her today, but instead she came out and fought her best game against a really good opponent.

The 12-1 finish, in which Hildebrandt spent the last minutes attacking to extend her lead, was the opposite of her semi-final loss on Friday, in which she played defensively in the last minute and gave up six points to lose 10-6 to ChinasYananSun .