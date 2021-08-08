Sports
Legal, not cricket, SLC’s new battle | Print Edition
By Champika Fernando
cricket
Views):
Sri Lanka Crickets (SLC) revenues plummeted in 2020 following the cancellation of as many as six inbound tours out of the seven on the list due to the pandemic. But the legal costs of the Boards skyrocketed during the year with annual accounts reporting fees paid of Rs114mn.
This figure is an increase of 114% as compared to the fiscal year 2019 where the legal costs of the board amounted to Rs 55.7 million. The annual accounts show that SLC conducted 30 lawsuits in the year in question. They have reached an agreement in six of them.
One of the pending lawsuits is the case brought by former Sri Lanka Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over termination of his employment. He is demanding $5 million in compensation. But the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) asked SLC in April to investigate the possibility of an out-of-court settlement after learning that it had already spent around Rs 30 million in legal fees on this one case.
Hathurusingha was
Sri Lanka’s head coach since January 2018, with a hefty monthly salary of more than $40,000 million, but was fired just months after the 2019 World Cup. Under his rock-solid contract, he was due in full for the remainder of his term, but the Council failed to meet his obligations, prompting him to file a lawsuit with Switzerland-based CAS.
SLC has a gaping hole in its international cricket income. The board had expected to bring in as much as Rs 4.3 billion from international tours, but as the West Indies only visited the island during the year, the income was only Rs 254.8 million. This was largely due to the postponement of tours in England and India due to the pandemic.
SLC also received Rs 2,746bn through the International Cricket Committees (ICC) annual distribution. The financial statements show that SLC earned Rs. 334mn by leading the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The LPL was played November/December last year. However, of the revenue, they had spent Rs 229 million running the tournament.
In a challenging year, the council had increased its revenue of Rs. 338 million through national team sponsorship and several other endorsements. SLC signed a three-year deal with Dialog Axiata PLC to sponsor the incoming national team for $2,786,151, approximately $550 million. They have also signed up with ITW Consulting Private Limited in India as an outbound national team sponsor for the amount of US $1,949,999, approximately Rs 380 million, for the same period.
Accordingly, the total revenue of SLC for the year was Rs 4,184 billion while the expenditure for the same period was Rs 4,395 billion, a deficit of Rs 211 million. The highest expenditure was on administrative and other expenses, with the Council spending a staggering Rs 1,305 billion over the course of the year. This includes personnel costs amounting to Rs.433 million, administration costs of Rs.740 million and legal fees. This was a significant increase from the previous year when the amount was Rs.1.171 billion.
Boards’ spending on international cricket has fallen by more than Rs.1 billion compared to the previous year as most of their national tours have been postponed. They also didn’t play A-team tours, women’s tours and junior team tours. The board of directors had spent Rs.1,114 billion on international tours in 2019, compared to Rs. 412mn in 2020,
SLC’s domestic cricket spending has risen sharply over the year. In total, it has spent Rs.6869mn, which is Rs.252mn higher than the previous year. The payments include contract fees of Rs.45mn, Rs.229mn for LPL, Rs.532mn for local tournaments and Rs.57mn for high performance. The board has also spent Rs.558mn on stadium development, school cricket and other administrative grants with Rs.455mn for stadium development and maintenance.
Meanwhile, the National Audit Office audit report has revealed several operational inefficiencies, causing delays in completing the swimming pool projects at Dambulla and Pallekele International Cricket Stadiums, the renovation of the R. Premadasa Stadium and the purchase of physical therapy equipment, the purchase of mechanized rollers and the delay in completing the national cricket stadium in Hingurakgoda.
The two pools of Dambulla and Pallekele cost Rs.162mn and Rs.174mn respectively. The renovation of R. Premadasa cost Rs.394 million.
Sources
2/ http://www.sundaytimes.lk/210808/sports/legal-not-cricket-slcs-new-battle-451987.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]