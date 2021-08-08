Legal, not cricket, SLC’s new battle | Print Edition

By Champika Fernando cricket Views):

Sri Lanka Crickets (SLC) revenues plummeted in 2020 following the cancellation of as many as six inbound tours out of the seven on the list due to the pandemic. But the legal costs of the Boards skyrocketed during the year with annual accounts reporting fees paid of Rs114mn.

This figure is an increase of 114% as compared to the fiscal year 2019 where the legal costs of the board amounted to Rs 55.7 million. The annual accounts show that SLC conducted 30 lawsuits in the year in question. They have reached an agreement in six of them.

One of the pending lawsuits is the case brought by former Sri Lanka Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over termination of his employment. He is demanding $5 million in compensation. But the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) asked SLC in April to investigate the possibility of an out-of-court settlement after learning that it had already spent around Rs 30 million in legal fees on this one case.

Hathurusingha was

Sri Lanka’s head coach since January 2018, with a hefty monthly salary of more than $40,000 million, but was fired just months after the 2019 World Cup. Under his rock-solid contract, he was due in full for the remainder of his term, but the Council failed to meet his obligations, prompting him to file a lawsuit with Switzerland-based CAS.

SLC has a gaping hole in its international cricket income. The board had expected to bring in as much as Rs 4.3 billion from international tours, but as the West Indies only visited the island during the year, the income was only Rs 254.8 million. This was largely due to the postponement of tours in England and India due to the pandemic.

SLC also received Rs 2,746bn through the International Cricket Committees (ICC) annual distribution. The financial statements show that SLC earned Rs. 334mn by leading the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The LPL was played November/December last year. However, of the revenue, they had spent Rs 229 million running the tournament.

In a challenging year, the council had increased its revenue of Rs. 338 million through national team sponsorship and several other endorsements. SLC signed a three-year deal with Dialog Axiata PLC to sponsor the incoming national team for $2,786,151, approximately $550 million. They have also signed up with ITW Consulting Private Limited in India as an outbound national team sponsor for the amount of US $1,949,999, approximately Rs 380 million, for the same period.

Accordingly, the total revenue of SLC for the year was Rs 4,184 billion while the expenditure for the same period was Rs 4,395 billion, a deficit of Rs 211 million. The highest expenditure was on administrative and other expenses, with the Council spending a staggering Rs 1,305 billion over the course of the year. This includes personnel costs amounting to Rs.433 million, administration costs of Rs.740 million and legal fees. This was a significant increase from the previous year when the amount was Rs.1.171 billion.

Boards’ spending on international cricket has fallen by more than Rs.1 billion compared to the previous year as most of their national tours have been postponed. They also didn’t play A-team tours, women’s tours and junior team tours. The board of directors had spent Rs.1,114 billion on international tours in 2019, compared to Rs. 412mn in 2020,

SLC’s domestic cricket spending has risen sharply over the year. In total, it has spent Rs.6869mn, which is Rs.252mn higher than the previous year. The payments include contract fees of Rs.45mn, Rs.229mn for LPL, Rs.532mn for local tournaments and Rs.57mn for high performance. The board has also spent Rs.558mn on stadium development, school cricket and other administrative grants with Rs.455mn for stadium development and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the National Audit Office audit report has revealed several operational inefficiencies, causing delays in completing the swimming pool projects at Dambulla and Pallekele International Cricket Stadiums, the renovation of the R. Premadasa Stadium and the purchase of physical therapy equipment, the purchase of mechanized rollers and the delay in completing the national cricket stadium in Hingurakgoda.

The two pools of Dambulla and Pallekele cost Rs.162mn and Rs.174mn respectively. The renovation of R. Premadasa cost Rs.394 million.