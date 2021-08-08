



CANTON, Ohio The wait was worth it. Every painstaking moment of 18 extra months of waiting to step up to the podium and deliver his Pro Football Hall of Fame inaugural speech evaporated for Harold Carmichael here on Saturday. His dream came true. Harold Carmichael is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a football journey, as he called it in his introductory speech, complete. “I can’t describe what this means to me and my family and the fans who have supported me all these years,” said Carmichael after being honored second after inducting the late NFL Films Steve Sabol. “It has been a journey and I am so blessed to be here and enjoy this moment. God has given me the patience. He said to me, ‘Just wait, Harold.’ I’ve waited, and here I am. I prayed for this day. I prayed for the moment. He helped me through it. I was shaking a little bit. My whole inside was shaking there (on stage).” Every step of his Canton experience has been cherished: mingling with the rest of the Centennial Class and the Class of 2021 (28 players were inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, three times the usual number), seeing the Eagles- fans and the Eagles brass (Jeffrey Lurie and Don Smolenski were among those from the organization), sharing the experience with a host of former teammates, who took part in Friday’s Gold Jacket Ceremony, displaying his bust on the Hall of Fame stage appeared .. every bit of it. Worth the wait? Oh, and then some. “I was calm and cool for 18 months until the Gold Jacket Ceremony and then it hit me like a brick,” said Carmichael. “I cried. I tried to be cool and wiped my tears like sweat. But I collapsed. All my emotions ran through me.” Presented by his agent and longtime friend Jim Solano, Carmichael thanked everyone who got him started as he gave his acceptance speech. He reached out to the fans who attended in Canton and those in Philadelphia and around the world. He thanked his family. He thanked his teammates and former Head Coach Dick Vermeil. He thanked everyone and no doubt let people out. It’s been such a weekend. It’s been about 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic turned everyone’s life upside down. In all fairness, Carmichael has been waiting since his career ended in 1984, when his 590 career receptions ranked sixth in NFL history. Since then, offensive inflation has, of course, made his numbers relatively easy (his 590 career receipts are now the 89th most in league history), but time hasn’t erased the impact Carmichael had on the Eagles or the wide receiver position. He was always taller than life, both in stature (6-foot-8) and in performance. “I played the game the way I learned it,” said Carmichael. “I loved it. I played hard and gave everything I had. That’s the way we did it. Every day you come in to work and you work your hardest. Gosh, it was so much fun. I would none We had some tough seasons and that made our win even better I heard it sometimes from people in the media, the fans, and that’s just the nature of the fan base and the city of Philadelphia. They wanted to win and it cost us some time to get on the right track.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/news/harold-carmichael-reflects-on-his-football-journey

